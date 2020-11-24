Skip to content
RadPro 365 Live
Live Radiotherapy News Feed
Click Here
Live News Feed
Click Here
Home
RadPro 365 Live News-Zone for July 2020
Our Vision
Monthly Blog
Expo
Education
Clinical Research
Events
CPD
News-Zone Archive
Recruitment
About
About
Pricing
Privacy Policy
Raysearch Video
24 Nov, 2020
in
Uncategorised
by
rpadmin
Click Here
Leave a comment
Cancel reply
Your email address will not be published.
Comment
Name
Email
Website
Maths Captcha
five + two =
Post navigation
←
I thought I was the next James Dyson but my vacuum technology was not disruptive enough! However, in radiotherapy we continue to disrupt current working practices with the latest innovations