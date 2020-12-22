A blog on patient and staff safety during the COVID-19 crisis by Mike Moran, Chief Executive Officer, Rutherford Health

Ensuring the safety of our staff and patients will always be the number one priority at Rutherford Cancer Centres. This was the case long before the COVID-19 crisis and it will continue to be the case going forward.

When the pandemic began all the way back in March, two things were clear. Firstly, where treatment was deemed clinically necessary it must continue, but secondly it had to be done in a safe manner. We were fighting an unknown virus and keeping the centres as free from COVID-19 as possible was always going to be a challenge, but it’s one that the Rutherford team have met brilliantly.

Pic: Proton Beam Therapy machine at one of the Rutherford Cancer Centres

Their hard work has ensured cancer services have continued uninterrupted which is something we are all immensely proud of. We have had zero staff on furlough, 98.5% staff available for work and 1.5% of our staff have been shielding and fully supported. It’s a record the team should be very proud of, but the job is far from done yet. Our specially set up Command Centre has made this level of organisation possible and our IT systems have coped well for those staff working from home.

One of the first things a patient or visitor will see when they arrive at one of our Rutherford Cancer Centres is our military trained professionals who will take a temperature and check for any COVID-19 symptoms. Our HPC team have done a phenomenal job as our first line of defence. We were far ahead of many others when it came to proactively keeping potential carriers of the virus out of our buildings. It’s all done with a smile and a friendly hello to make the patient feel as comfortable as possible.

Inside our Centres we have transformed how we operate to become as ‘COVID-secure’ as possible. Deep cleans, hand washing stations, reduced footfall, staggered appointment times, PPE – the list could go on and on. No expense has been spared and at times it has not been easy, but I’d like to say a huge thanks to the cleaners and other members of staff who have worked so tirelessly to uphold the highest standards.

