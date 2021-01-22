RadPro Radiotherapy World-View

things you need to know for January 2021

Our curated news-feed from partners and the media featuring: Breast Cancer Proton Therapy, RayCare 4B update, MOSAIQ remote working in a Covid pandemic and the #CatchUpWithCancer campaign.

Proton Therapy for Breast Cancer at Maastro

On December 17, 2020, clinicians from Maastro Proton Therapy in the Netherlands shared their insights and first experiences treating breast cancer with the MEVION S250i Proton Therapy System and natively integrated image-guidance solutions in a model-based environment. The webinar recording is now available on-demand here.

RayCare 4B: The latest release of the ground-breaking oncology information system puts user experience front and center

RayCare 4B offers deeper integration and more unified user experiences with RayStation than previous releases. Additional features available include task support with task lists in RayStation, which are shared with RayCare in the left panel. It also provides improved scripting capabilities, including the option for scripts to access RayStation and RayCare at the same time, so-called RayWorld scripts.

Access to information anytime, anywhere helps Northwestern Lake Forest Hospital achieve early efficiency gains amid pandemic

Coordinating cancer care is complex under normal circumstances. Restrictions related to the Covid-19 pandemic have heightened these challenges for many organizations, as staff and clinicians suddenly had to perform work remotely while keeping patient treatments on track.

Anti-lockdown campaigner Lord Sumption says his remarks were ‘taken out of context’

Anti-lockdown campaigner Lord Sumption says his remarks were ‘taken out of context’ after he was branded ‘inhuman, almost grotesque’ for apparently saying Stage 4 bowel cancer sufferer’s life was ‘less valuable’ than others in TV debate over Covid measures.

Professor Pat Price, a leading oncologist and founder of the Catch Up With Cancer campaign, said: ‘This is outrageous – every patient’s life is important.’

WebSearch – January 2021

Bite-Size world news-items in radiotherapy

Patient Story: Oklahoma native beats cancer, shares pandemic challenges

Hypofractionated radiotherapy in the real-world setting: An international ESTRO-GIRO survey

Prostate cancer radiotherapy regimen may not impact long-term toxicity

Biology-guided radiotherapy system spares critical organs

Visualizing the treatment beam improves radiation therapy delivery

Global Radiosurgery and Radiotherapy Robots Industry

Single-Dose Radiation Therapy Can Counteract Serious Breast Cancer Treatment Compliance Issues During Pandemic

Bridging the gap: bispecific proteins for targeted radiotherapy

BBC podcast presenter with incurable cancer Deborah James blasts Boris Johnson

Fun Facts

Our magic number this month is:

Stephen Hawking’s birthday on the 8 January 1942 has just past, he would have been 69 this year. He started simply with a physics degree, and was nicknamed “Einstein” at school. Suffering from MND he went on to discover that black holes emit radiation, put quantum mechanics into normal parlance for us while betting that the Higgs boson would never be found. The particle was discovered in July 2012 at CERN. Hawking quickly conceded that he had lost his bet and said that Higgs should win the Nobel Prize for Physics, which he did in 2013. Stephen will have impacted on everyone working in radiotherapy at some stage too!

Blog

Our selection of leading blogs in our field

A blog on patient and staff safety during the COVID-19 crisis by Mike Moran, Chief Executive Officer, Rutherford Health

Being a therapeutic radiography student was very much like riding a racehorse, when things go wrong you have to get back on again right away. It’s also sometimes counterintuitive but the harder you pull, the faster you go! I also take a brief look at equine and veterinary radiotherapy too! The latest in the series; A Radiographer’s life, a 40 year career in Radiotherapy by Duncan Hynd

The RadPro Christmas Twitter Q and A with Professor Karol Sikora – 10 months on!

I want to do something more with my life, but I don’t know what that something is. My story of being a first-year therapeutic radiography student during COVID, a blog by Neil Dunn at SHU

And finally – RadPro TV! Our featured videos of the month

Three reasons why Elekta Unity is so useful

Since Elekta Unity has gone clinical, we have received excellent customer feedback. Dr Alison Tree, Consultant Clinical Oncologist at The Royal Marsden and Team Leader in Uro-oncology Clinical Trials at the ICR, explains three key attributes that Elekta Unity fulfils:

‘Precision – Ability to monitor in real time – Adaptive treatment plan’

Mevion Treatment Center Tour

Take a virtual tour of Mevion Medical Proton Therapy Centre in the US.

