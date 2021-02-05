CatchUpWithCancer Survey

With the #CatchUpWithCancer campaign demanding an urgent super-boost of radiotherapy services in the UK to counter the dramatic effects on cancer patients due to Covid19, lockdowns and long-term underfunding, we ask your what should the priorities be for our sector?

You can answer Yes or No to one or more questions.

1. Implementation of SABR UK wide into routine clinical use Yes No 2. Execution of more hypo-fractionated treatment protocols and dose regimens for more common tumour sites Yes No 3. Purchase of more MR linacs to replace ageing equipment and expedite adaptive radiotherapy techniques Yes No 4. A roll out of more proton therapy centres and treatments available for more patients Yes No 5. An in-depth review of the role of Intra-Operative Radiotherapy or IORT, the ultimate hypofractionation and Covid19 safe technique Yes No 6. More research and development in Flash Radiotherapy and its potential Yes No 7. Urgently address recruitment and retention issues with students and therapeutic radiographers to increase radiographic staffing levels Yes No 8. Adopt better working practices in precision radiotherapy with closer interaction between radiographers, physicists and oncologists Yes No Comments Submit Reset

Using the link below you can email you MP as part of the campaign and ask them some critical questions using a standard letter or make up your own and make them aware of the main issues.

https://emailyourmp.radiotherapy4life.org/?mplookup_error=1