RadPro Radiotherapy World-View

things you need to know for February 2021
Our curated news-feed from partners and the media featuring: A Daily Mail article on Britain’s cancer crisis, Electron beam IORT for locally advanced pancreatic cancer, RayStation’s 700th user in Slovenia and lastly a Mevion proton-therapy breath hold update.
We must stop cancer becoming Britain’s next crisis
Cancelled surgeries, delayed treatments, fewer screenings… the side effects of the pandemic have been catastrophic for many patients. Deborah James, who has incurable bowel cancer, asks where do we go from here?
Read More: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/home/you/article-9201491/We-stop-cancer-Britains-crisis.html
Electron IORT and locally advanced pancreatic cancer
New Research indicates electron beam IORT may mitigate the adverse effect of R1 resections for borderline and locally advanced pancreatic cancer patients in terms of Disease Free and Overall Survival.
Read more: https://link.springer.com/article/10.1245%2Fs10434-020-09444-z?utm_source=IntraOp+Contacts&utm_campaign=93415e3f5d-EMAIL_OSU-FLASH_COPY_01&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_e966fca41c-93415e3f5d-368542501
University Medical Centre in Maribor, Slovenia has become the 700th customer to select RayStation
RaySearch is committed to ensure that RayStation remains the premier treatment planning system, covering the broadest range of treatment delivery machines, and providing the most comprehensive functionality. The steadily growing installed base is a testament to the confidence cancer centers have in the system, with users ranging from world-renowned university hospitals through to smaller private clinics.
Read more: https://www.raysearchlabs.com/media/press-releases/2021/university-medical-center-maribor-in-slovenia-became-the-700th-customer-to-select-raystation/
Mevion Medical customer’s research
Breath holds protect the heart during proton therapy for breast cancer
Courtesy: D Mondal et al Int. J. Part. Ther. 10.14338/IJPT-20-00026.1 /CC-BY 4.0
Read more: https://physicsworld.com/a/breath-holds-protect-the-heart-during-proton-therapy-for-breast-cancer/
Webcrawler- February 2021
Bite-Size world news-items in radiotherapy
Meet Mevion at ACRO Virtual Radiation Oncology Summit
https://www.mevion.com/newsroom/events?utm_content=153985495&utm_medium=social&utm_source=twitter&hss_channel=tw-205409853
“Making Radiation Fun” by Rahul R. Parikh, M.D
https://twitter.com/MevionMedical/status/1357361088397012994
The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on radiotherapy services in England, UK: a population-based study
https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lanonc/article/PIIS1470-2045(20)30743-9/fulltext
Common antiseptic could be cheap and easy way to improve cancer radiotherapy around the world
https://www.icr.ac.uk/news-archive/common-antiseptic-could-be-cheap-and-easy-way-to-improve-cancer-radiotherapy-around-the-world
Global $17.19 Billion Radiotherapy Market to 2030 – Accelerating Evolution in Radiotherapy Techniques
https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-17-19-billion-radiotherapy-market-to-2030—accelerating-evolution-in-radiotherapy-techniques-301219993.html
Dramatic changes seen in delivery of radiotherapy treatments during coronavirus pandemic
https://www.news-medical.net/news/20210122/Dramatic-changes-seen-in-delivery-of-radiotherapy-treatments-during-coronavirus-pandemic.aspx
Modernisation of radiotherapy
https://www.thedailystar.net/health/news/modernisation-radiotherapy-2044313
Could ultra-low dose radiotherapy treat COVID-19-related pneumonia?
https://www.news-medical.net/news/20210202/Could-ultra-low-dose-radiotherapy-treat-COVID-19-related-pneumonia.aspx
Doctor who declined radiotherapy claims plant-based diet is keeping her cancer at bay
https://www.walesonline.co.uk/news/uk-news/doctor-who-declined-radiotherapy-claims-19767127
Fun Facts
This month’s magic number is:
Elekta reports major milestones achieved in MR-guided radiotherapy – At the end of 2020 Elekta announced the presentation of 500 abstracts on their Elekta Unity MR-Linac!
Read more: https://www.elekta.com/pressreleases/35A3B40468C50F34/elekta-reports-major-milestones-achieved-in-mr-guided-radiotherapy
Blog
Our selection of leading blogs in our field
A Radiographer’s Life, a 40-yr career in Radiotherapy
by Duncan Hynd DCR(t)
Radiotherapy and Twitter, what’s your opinion!
With the world under the grip of an even bigger wave of a new variant coronavirus, many country’s health services in meltdown and their populations in the throes of further severe lockdowns, Donald Trump has just had his twitter feed suspended while his supporters, under his guidance ran riot in the US Capitol building as they now fully believe in his own ‘fake news’ about stolen elections! 5 people, including an unsuspecting policeman died.
Read the blog here:
http://www.radpro.org.uk/2021/02/01/february-blog/
RadPro TV
Our featured video of the month is from Varian and for world cancer day.
It is an inspiring collage of interviews with their employees about what inspires them to fight cancer.
Watch here: https://www.varian.com/about-varian/about-varian/world-cancer-day-2021