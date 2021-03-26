RadPro Radiotherapy World-View

things you need to know for March 2021

Our curated news-feed from partners and the media featuring: radiography recruitment, treatment planning webinars and two proton therapy updates

Jennie Reeves radiographer’s agency

Jennie Reeves qualified as a radiographer at the University of Portsmouth. Her first radiography job was at Hammersmith Hospital in London. Early in 1968 she started working under the name of ‘Radiographers Agency’ and travelled all over London completing short locums. Supplying locum and permanent professionals, JRRA is the only UK employment agency specialising in recruiting just radiography staff. They have a new virtual stand in our EXPO here.

Raystation webinar series on treatment planning

We have geared up with a lot of webinars to showcase our innovative cancer treatment software. First out is brachytherapy planning in RayStation. We show how to create better brachytherapy treatment plans quicker with RayStation.

Elekta and IBA strengthen partnership to help cancer centers integrate proton therapy

Alliance pairs world-class treatment hardware and supporting software for superior proton therapy ecosystem

Elekta have announced that its latest solution for proton therapy, Monaco®* treatment planning for protons, has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Monaco brings robust functionality for proton therapy, featuring fast optimization and calculation via the Monte Carlo algorithm and user-configurable templates for different body sites to enable rapid proton plan creation. Monaco is a component of Elekta’s Treatment Management Solution, which provides a full-featured environment for delivering proton therapy.

Mevion makes history in North Carolina cancer treatment

Mevion Medical Systems today announced that it has been selected to install a MEVION S250i Proton Therapy System with HYPERSCAN Pencil Beam Scanning at the Levine Cancer Institute at Atrium Health in North Carolina. It will be the first proton therapy system in the Carolinas to offer this advanced radiation therapy treatment to their patients.

The MEVION S250i with HYPERSCAN Pencil Beam Scanning (PBS) enables faster and sharper delivery of therapeutic radiation to tumors while sparing healthy tissue. The system’s leading-edge clinical capabilities, combined with its compact, affordable design, and industry-leading ramp-up time, have changed the landscape of proton therapy.

Webcrawler – March 2021

Bite-Size world news-items in radiotherapy

New Facility enables Scaling of Radiotherapy Technologies

Novartis, Bristol Myers join $72M funding for startup’s cancer radiotherapy R&D

Ultra-High Single-Dose Radiation Therapy Tested for Prostate Cancer

Critical step forward for radiotherapy with a new method to treat cancer

Radiotherapy-resistant cancers could be rendered susceptible through immunotherapy treatment

The DOORwaY90 Study, a trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of selective internal radiation therapy (SIRT) using SIR-Spheres® Y-90 resin microspheres in patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC).

Cost Effectiveness of the Insertion of Hydrogel Spacer in Men Treated With Radiation Therapy for Prostate Cancer

Fun Facts – Today’s number is:

Did you know that the PTW calibration lab provides about 12,000 calibrations for more than 500 different types of radiation detectors and instruments per year?

Blog: Our selection of leading blogs in our field of radiotherapy

A Radiographer’s Life, a 40-yr career in radiotherapy

‘Teenage Kicks’, my journey from Northwood to Belfast was better late than never and certainly not back to the future! While the radiotherapy department in Londonderry Derry that opened in 2016 underscored the impact of the peace process.

Mevion paediatric proton therapy

Check out our brand-new blog post about the 5 ways proton therapy can benefit paediatric patients

And finally – RadPro TV!

Our featured video of the month

Accelerating Clinical Translation of FLASH

Recently, our VP of Sales and Corporate Strategy, Ken Brooks was invited to present the latest technical and clinical advancements in FLASH with Electrons at the FLASH Technology Workshop hosted by Loma Linda University, Fermi National Accelerator Lab, and Oakridge Institute.

The discussion highlights:

The potential role for Flash with Electrons in superficial and IORT applications

The integration of high dose rate technology into the established Mobetron Platform

Technical performance of IntraOp’s high dose rate technology with dose rates of over 1,000 Gy/s at 6 and 9 MeV with fine pulse controls to study the FLASH Effect.

With our first 5 FLASH system installations announced, we are excited to be enabling researchers from around the world to study this potential breakthrough in advancing the therapeutic ratio for radiotherapy.

