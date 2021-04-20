How do we solve Radiotherapy’s PR problem?

With the ICR announcing that ‘Advanced radiotherapy must play central role’ in clearing Covid’s cancer backlog’ and that only 8% of people surveyed consider radiotherapy cutting edge with others ‘sceptical’, what should we do right now to solve radiotherapy’s PR problem?

Read more: https://www.icr.ac.uk/news-archive/advanced-radiotherapy-must-play-central-role-in-clearing-covid-s-cancer-backlog

Aside from a new policy of enhanced funding for the latest precision equipment and staffing strategies that are fairly medium-term projects what short term solutions would help our PR cause? You can also comment below.