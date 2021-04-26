RadPro Radiotherapy World-View

things you need to know for April 2021

President Biden learns about Flash-RT, Siemens acquire Varian, Mevion appoint a brain tumour expert and RaySearch ‘go-live’ in Japan.

President Biden Introduced to the Future Potential of FLASH with Electrons

Last week, U.S. President Joe Biden visited the Ohio State University James Comprehensive Cancer Center (OSUCCC) to discuss the latest innovations in cancer research. President Biden has committed his administration’s support to “end cancer as we know it” and is expected to significantly increase government spending on new research and innovations to achieve this objective.

Arnab Chakravarti, MD, Chair and Professor of Radiation Oncology and Klotz Family Chair of Cancer Research at the OSUCCC-James toured President Biden through their state-of-the-art radiation therapy department.

Pic: President Biden in an Ohio Linac bunker!

Read more: https://intraop.com/news-events/president-biden-introduced-to-flash-with-electrons/

Siemens Healthineers completes acquisition of Varian, strengthening its position as a holistic partner in healthcare

Siemens Healthineers AG today announced that it has successfully completed the acquisition of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. The acquisition was previously announced on August 2, 2020.

“With Varian, Siemens Healthineers has the most comprehensive portfolio in the MedTech sector, which offers the company considerable potential for value creation. With a highly integrated approach, Siemens Healthineers will take the global fight against cancer to a new level,” said Prof. Dr. Ralf P. Thomas, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Siemens Healthineers AG.

Read more: https://www.varian.com/about-varian/newsroom/press-releases/siemens-healthineers-completes-acquisition-varian

Jay S. Loeffler, MD appointed to co-chair medical/technical advisory board of leading proton therapy system provider Mevion Medical Systems,

Dr. Loeffler will lend his 25 years of proton therapy experience to guide clinical and development strategy.

Mevion Medical Systems today announced that Jay S. Loeffler, MD, has been appointed Co-Chair of Mevion Medical Systems Medical/Technical Advisory Board. Dr. Loeffler, a leading expert in the treatment and management of brain tumors with proton therapy, has been the Chief of the Department of Radiation Oncology at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and Professor of Radiation Oncology and Neurosurgery at Harvard Medical School for over twenty years.

Pic: Dr Jay Loeffler

Read more: https://www.mevion.com/newsroom/press-releases/jay-loeffler-appointed-co-chair-medicaltechnical-advisory-board

Raystation in clinical use at Yamagata carbon ion therapy centre

RaySearch Laboratories AB announces that the new carbon ion therapy center at Yamagata University Hospital in Northern Japan, has treated its first patients using the RayStation treatment planning system in combination with Toshiba’s treatment delivery system. The center opened this year, and the first treatments were carried out in February 2021.

The first treatment – a prostate cancer case treated in the horizontal fixed beam treatment room – was successfully carried out on February 25. The number of cases has steadily increased, and 12 prostate cancer patients had started treatment by March 18. In the next few months, treatments will commence for other tumor sites, using the rotating gantry port.

Pic: Yamagata University in Japan

Read more: https://www.raysearchlabs.com/media/press-releases/2021/raystation-in-clinical-use-at-yamagata-carbon-ion-therapy-center/

Webcrawler – April ‘21

Bite-Size world news-items in radiotherapy this month

Mpilo in Zimbabwe stops radiation therapy for cancer patients – because there is no physicist

https://www.zimlive.com/2021/04/06/mpilo-stops-radiation-therapy-for-cancer-patients-because-there-is-no-physicist/

IAEA Study Finds Global Gaps in Radiotherapy Services for Childhood Cancers, Sees Opportunity to Improve Clinical Practices

https://www.iaea.org/newscenter/pressreleases/iaea-study-finds-global-gaps-in-radiotherapy-services-for-childhood-cancers-sees-opportunity-to-improve-clinical-practices

Using a virtual environment in Radiotherapy teaching

https://www.aecc.ac.uk/news/archive/using-a-virtual-environment-in-radiotherapy-teaching/

Experts call for advanced radiotherapy funding to address COVID-19 cancer care backlog

http://www.pharmatimes.com/news/experts_call_for_advanced_radiotherapy_funding_to_address_covid-19_cancer_care_backlog_1366807

AI shortens radiotherapy process from days to mere minutes

https://www.shine.cn/news/metro/2104137381/

One step closer to real-time MR imaging in proton therapy

https://physicsworld.com/a/one-step-closer-to-real-time-mr-imaging-in-proton-therapy/

Today’s quote

How do we solve Radiotherapy’s PR problem?

With the ICR announcing that ‘Advanced radiotherapy must play central role’ in clearing Covid’s cancer backlog’ and that only 8% of people surveyed consider radiotherapy cutting edge with others ‘sceptical’, what should we do right now to solve radiotherapy’s PR problem?

You can take part in our latest YouRad survey here: http://www.radpro.org.uk/2021/04/20/how-do-we-solve-radiotherapys-pr-problem/

Blog

The home of the first Magnetic Resonance Imaging body scanner, BrewDog, Oil and honeymoon ready, golden sandy beaches…the ‘Granite City’ of Aberdeen had it all, except the weather!

‘In Radiotherapy, Elekta and ViewRay have picked up the MRI baton and ran with it’

Read more: http://www.radpro.org.uk/2021/04/01/april-blog/

A blog on Proton Beam Therapy from Professor Karol Sikora, Medical Director – Rutherford Cancer Centres

‘Cancer is fast, but so often our response is far too slow’

Read more: http://www.radpro.org.uk/2021/03/31/a-blog-on-proton-beam-therapy-from-professor-karol-sikora-medical-director-rutherford-cancer-centres/

And finally – RadPro TV!

President Biden Introduced to Mobetron FLASH System at Ohio State’s James Cancer Center

Watch here: https://youtu.be/7lkiskEug0E