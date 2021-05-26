RadPro Radiotherapy World View

things you need to know for May 2021

Our curated news-feed from partners and the international media featuring: Two latest updates on Flash-RT, Australia and New-Zealand have a new radiotherapy sales and service partnership, further cyber-attacks affecting radiotherapy and advances in MRI guided radiotherapy.

Mevion Industry Symposium

On the Road to FLASH IMPT – The Mevion Approach

Date & Time: Monday, June 7th, 8 AM EST

Speaker: James Cooley, Ph.D., Director of Advanced Development

Presentation: On the Road to FLASH IMPT: Technical Advances in Beam Delivery and Biological Feasibility of Pencil Beam Scanning at FLASH Dose Rates

Watch it here: https://www.ptcog59.org/mevion-symposium.htm

Preclinical investigation of FLASH High Dose Rate (HDR) electron therapy is now available on an established radiotherapy platform.

FLASH with electrons provides:

Low tissue toxicity, precision treatment in milliseconds, isoeffective ability to control and kill tumors and treatment of larger tissue volumes

The performance of FLASH on the IntraOp® Mobetron® is described in this recent peer-reviewed paper from the team at CHUV in Lausanne, Switzerland by Raphael Moeckli, et al. Medical Physics, April (2021)

Read more: https://aapm.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/mp.14885

RaySearch Laboratories AB has announced the establishment of a wholly owned subsidiary based in Australia to serve the Australia and New Zealand markets.

RaySearch Australia and New Zealand will provide direct service and sales to customers in the region.

By establishing a strong local presence, RaySearch will be better able to meet the needs of customers in Australasia, which is a stable and growing market for advanced oncology software.

RaySearch already has a solid market presence in Australasia, and several leading clinics in the region have chosen RayStation® as their treatment planning system.

Read more: https://www.raysearchlabs.com/media/press-releases/2021/raysearch-establishes-local-subsidiary-for-the-australian-and-new-zealand-market/

Cancer patients hit as radiotherapy delayed by HSE cyber attack

The cyber-attack is continuing to have a particularly serious impact on radiotherapy for cancer patients with medical staff unable to access detailed individual treatment plans, the HSE said today.

In an update on the impact on services it said it is working to find options to continue to treat these affected patients.

It said health services are being asked to plan for operating essential services for the next two weeks.

It said that many emergency departments are very busy and patients requiring non-urgent care should expect significant delays

Read more: https://www.independent.ie/irish-news/cancer-patients-hit-as-radiotherapy-delayed-by-hse-cyber-attack-40440457.html

Elekta Unity: when biological targeting meets adaptive radiotherapy

Researchers within Elekta’s MR-Linac Consortium are opening up new frontiers in cancer treatment through the collaborative development of biological image-guided adaptive radiotherapy (BIGART)

The Elekta Unity MR-Linac is among a new generation of MR-guided radiotherapy (MR/RT) systems transforming patient care and treatment outcomes in the radiation oncology clinic. Think online image guidance and adaptive radiotherapy tailored to the unique requirements of each patient.

Read more: https://physicsworld.com/a/elekta-unity-when-biological-targeting-meets-adaptive-radiotherapy/

Fun Facts

Did You Know?

While still on the subject of New Zealand, a New-Zealander discovered the proton!

Kiwis have a great track record of being experts in the very big and very small. This is proved by the fact that they were the first to conquer Everest and first to discover the proton!

The two New Zealanders responsible for the above feats were of course, Sir Edmund Hillary and Sir Ernest Rutherford. Interestingly, they are often mistaken for being British but they are Kiwis through and through.

Blog

Our selection of leading blogs in our field

It’s A Sin. The new television series by Russell T Davies of Dr Who fame was emotionally challenging to watch but in the early 80’s I was delivering a radiotherapy service right in the middle of Soho at the start of the AIDS storm!

That year, (1981) Princess Diana shook hands with a HIV-positive patient at Middlesex Hospital in London where I had trained as a radiographer without wearing any protective gloves while at the time people believed that AIDS could be transmitted through touching. Diana in that one moment changed attitudes throughout the UK towards people with AIDS”

She famously said that “HIV does not make people dangerous to know. You can shake their hands and give them a hug. Heaven knows they need it. What’s more, you can share their homes, their workplaces, and their playgrounds and toys.”

Read more: http://www.radpro.org.uk/2021/04/30/may-blog/

My Quarter Life Crisis? A blog from Elizabeth Kelly, a therapeutic radiography student, no 2 of our series from Sheffield Hallam University students

‘Like many, our family has experienced cancer, I wanted to be a part of that pathway. I loved the technology, the science, the patient care… it was all there! I sat at home researching avidly, this really seemed the profession for me’

Read more: http://www.radpro.org.uk/2021/05/18/my-quarter-life-crisis/

And finally – RadPro TV!

Our featured video of the month

Electron Therapy — The Latest Advancement in Non-invasive Treatment for Nonmelanoma Skin Cancer

Watch here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K2851gzSVSk