What really needs to be done to break the chain of attrition in our ‘therapeutic radiographer’ profession?

4. The College of Radiographers launched an apprenticeship scheme to try to solve the problems of radiographer retention via the Institute for apprenticeship and technical education as follows:
Therapeutic radiographer (integrated degree) is the main heading but it seems that despite this being set up in 2019 it is seemingly on hold as follows:‘This apprenticeship standard is being revised. The trailblazer group has not yet submitted a revised version for approval. Further details of this and other apprenticeship standards in revision are available in the revisions status report’Read more: https://www.instituteforapprenticeships.org/apprenticeship-standards/therapeutic-radiographer-(integrated-degree)-v1-1
We focused on this launch in our 2019 blog but it seems it has now stalled? ‘Apprenticeships – therapeutic and diagnostic radiography education moving forward’- Feb 2019 Quote: ‘I rarely have a conversation with a diagnostic or therapeutic radiographer about apprenticeships where a comparison is not made to radiographer training of the past’ ‘However, it’s clear there is a need for apprenticeships and apprentices in imaging and radiotherapy departments if the patient and workforce demands are to be met in the very near future’. Read more: http://www.radpro.org.uk/2019/02/19/february-blog-is-that-a-smell-of-burning-wax-if-so-please-call-the-london-fire-brigade/