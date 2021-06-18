What really needs to be done to break the chain of attrition in our ‘therapeutic radiographer’ profession?

65% of respondents to the recent Action Radiotherapy Flash survey (229 replies) said that the pressure of the pandemic or the recovery has caused themselves or colleagues to consider leaving the radiotherapy profession. This survey is a supporting part of the @Radiotherapy4Life and Catch up with Cancer implementation proposal to Government to tackle the COVID induced cancer backlog crisis.

Being that the majority of these people are I believe therapeutic radiographers this is an alarming number. Retention of radiographic staff in radiotherapy has always been an issue for the 40 years or so I have been involved and there is no short-term fix that extra funding right now might solve.

There have been initiatives in the past that seem to have fallen on stony ground and we have focused on some of these below with some questions on what might have happened to them or where they went wrong and offer some other ideas?

We ask some leading questions in the hope of finding some solutions to breaking the attrition rate chain, the first one is the most contentious but does it need reviewing?