Radpro Radiotherapy World View

things you need to know for June 2021
Our curated news-feed from partners and the media featuring: Veterinary Oncology, a new strategy for Elekta, advances in dosimetry-based AI and proton therapy news.
Radiotherapy products supplied by OIS support world-class veterinary oncology
Oncology Imaging Systems (OIS) is a leading supplier of patient positioning, imaging and immobilisation devices for radiotherapy applications in the UK and Ireland. We are proud to supply a wide range of solutions to veterinary oncology centres, including the University of Edinburgh Hospital for Small Animals, one of the largest oncology centres in Europe providing world-class care for pets diagnosed with cancer.
Read more: https://www.oncologyimaging.com/post/radiotherapy-products-supplied-by-ois-support-world-class-veterinary-oncology
Elekta’s new strategy to focus on growth and access to radiation therapy
At Elekta’s Capital Markets Day, CEO, Gustaf Salford, and members from his executive management team introduced the company’s mid-term strategy, called Access 2025. The strategy reflects the work the company will continue to do to pursue the vision of a world where everyone has access to the best cancer care.
The identified clinical need for linear accelerators globally is around twice the number of the current installed base (14,000 Linacs) and the gap is largest in emerging markets.
Read more: https://www.elekta.com/pressreleases/28B5A2BEB500182F/elekta-s-new-strategy-to-focus-on-growth-and-access-to-radiation-therapy
BEAMSCAN Software 4.5- Introducing Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Dosimetry from PTW
BEAMSCAN 4.5 Highlights:
Real-time beam data analysis
Advanced data processing based on AI
Versatile data analysis functions for enhanced comparison of multiple scans
Watch the webinar here: https://www.gotostage.com/channel/2996ca0f95db49048e858049b7937d7f/recording/4ff61e6746994b6192e597a24bc53297/watch
Huntsman Cancer Institute Begins Treatment with Mevion Compact Proton Therapy System
HCI is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center in the Mountain West.
Mevion Medical Systems today announced that the first proton center in the Mountain West, the Senator Orrin G. Hatch Center for Proton Therapy, has opened at Huntsman Cancer Institute (HCI) at the University of Utah and began treating patients on May 11th with the MEVION S250i Proton Therapy System®. Despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mevion team successfully installed the MEVION S250i in 7 months from the delivery of the accelerator
Read more: https://www.mevion.com/newsroom/press-releases/huntsman-cancer-institute-begins-treatment-mevion-compact-proton-therapy
Webcrawler- June ’21
Bite-Size world news-items in radiotherapy
Mevion to Advance First Compact System to MEVION S250i
https://www.mevion.com/newsroom/press-releases/mevion-advance-first-compact-system-mevion-s250i
On the Road to FLASH IMPT – Watch Mevion’s FLASH Symposium at PTCOG 59!
https://www.ptcog59.org/mevion-symposium.htm
UK makes major breakthrough in cancer treatment with Proton Beam Therapy provision
https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/uk-makes-major-breakthrough-in-cancer-treatment-with-proton-beam-therapy-provision-859517585.html
European research into the effect of radiotherapy on cardiac rhythm disordersinnovationorigins.com/en/selected/european-research-into-the-effect-of-radiotherapy-on-cardiac-rhythm-disorders
AI algorithm produces auto-segmented contours for radiotherapy
https://www.auntminnie.com/index.aspx?sec=ser&sub=def&pag=dis&ItemID=132649
FLASH radiotherapy could revolutionize future tumour treatments
https://www.news-medical.net/news/20210621/FLASH-radiotherapy-could-revolutionize-future-tumor-treatments.aspx
What’s the Future for Precision Radiotherapy?
https://www.medscape.com/viewarticle/951759
Elekta Showcases Innovative Interventional Radiotherapy Solutions at Arab Health 2021
https://www.hospimedica.com/arab-health-2021/articles/294788697/elekta-showcases-innovative-interventional-radiotherapy-solutions-at-arab-health-2021.html
UPMC Hillman Among First to Offer Biology-Guided Radiotherapy
https://www.newswise.com/articles/upmc-hillman-among-first-to-offer-biology-guided-radiotherapy
Elekta gets FDA clearance for Harmony radiotherapy system
https://www.dotmed.com/news/story/55115
RaySearch Laboratories AB announces an extension of its relationship with Centre Hospitalier Universitaire Vaudois in Lausanne, Switzerland
https://www.raysearchlabs.com/media/press-releases/2021/raysearch-signs-extensive-agreements-with-a-clinic-in-switzerland-including-an-order-for-raycare-and-the-first-order-for-rayintelligence/
Fun Facts
Did You Know?
Action Radiotherapy’s Miles4Radiotherapy initiative raises funds for radiotherapy and keeps you fit?
Join in here: https://www.resultsbase.net/event/5765
Blog: Our selection of leading blogs in our field
Action Radiotherapy Champions Network
Action Radiotherapy is the UK’s only charity dedicated to improving radiotherapy treatment. The charity believes that every cancer patient in the UK should have access to the best radiotherapy treatment available.
The charity aims to support radiotherapy research and development and support radiotherapy professionals by providing online tools to enhance collaboration.
Action Radiotherapy’s Champion’s Network is joined together by a shared passion for promoting radiotherapy, as we all recognise radiotherapy and its professionals don’t get the recognition (and funding!) that it deserves.
Read more: https://www.radpro.org.uk/2021/06/16/action-radiotherapy-champions-network/
A Radiographer’s Life, a 40-year career in radiotherapy by Duncan Hynd – June 2021 Blog
Chicxulub was responsible for the extinction of the dinosaurs 66 million years ago. This is not a ‘neoadjuvant chemotherapy’ agent as the name might suggest but a huge crater located just off the coast of Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula formed by a 10km wide asteroid hitting earth at 72,000 km per hour!
The regular use of lead and cadmium for shielding patients and proximity to some pretty heavy-duty radioactive sources, being a therapeutic radiographer in the 80’s and 90’s carried some risk!
Pic: Mark Bolan and T-Rex in 1970
Read more: https://www.radpro.org.uk/2021/06/02/june-blog/
And finally – RadPro TV!
Our featured video of the month
Watch a short video from Team OIS on the benefits of the innovative Integrated Shim System to optimise immobilisation.
✔Independent shimming at each pin point
✔No need to remove the mask to tighten or loosen the mask
✔Increased work flow efficiencies
✔Increased patient comfort
Watch here: https://www.facebook.com/1566379790131679/videos/2853866238183991