Radpro Radiotherapy World View

Our curated news-feed from partners and the media featuring: Veterinary Oncology, a new strategy for Elekta, advances in dosimetry-based AI and proton therapy news.

Radiotherapy products supplied by OIS support world-class veterinary oncology

Oncology Imaging Systems (OIS) is a leading supplier of patient positioning, imaging and immobilisation devices for radiotherapy applications in the UK and Ireland. We are proud to supply a wide range of solutions to veterinary oncology centres, including the University of Edinburgh Hospital for Small Animals, one of the largest oncology centres in Europe providing world-class care for pets diagnosed with cancer.

Elekta’s new strategy to focus on growth and access to radiation therapy

At Elekta’s Capital Markets Day, CEO, Gustaf Salford, and members from his executive management team introduced the company’s mid-term strategy, called Access 2025. The strategy reflects the work the company will continue to do to pursue the vision of a world where everyone has access to the best cancer care.

The identified clinical need for linear accelerators globally is around twice the number of the current installed base (14,000 Linacs) and the gap is largest in emerging markets.

BEAMSCAN Software 4.5- Introducing Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Dosimetry from PTW

BEAMSCAN 4.5 Highlights:

Real-time beam data analysis

Advanced data processing based on AI

Versatile data analysis functions for enhanced comparison of multiple scans

Huntsman Cancer Institute Begins Treatment with Mevion Compact Proton Therapy System

HCI is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center in the Mountain West.



Mevion Medical Systems today announced that the first proton center in the Mountain West, the Senator Orrin G. Hatch Center for Proton Therapy, has opened at Huntsman Cancer Institute (HCI) at the University of Utah and began treating patients on May 11th with the MEVION S250i Proton Therapy System®. Despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mevion team successfully installed the MEVION S250i in 7 months from the delivery of the accelerator

Mevion to Advance First Compact System to MEVION S250i

On the Road to FLASH IMPT – Watch Mevion’s FLASH Symposium at PTCOG 59!

UK makes major breakthrough in cancer treatment with Proton Beam Therapy provision

European research into the effect of radiotherapy on cardiac rhythm disorders

AI algorithm produces auto-segmented contours for radiotherapy

FLASH radiotherapy could revolutionize future tumour treatments

What’s the Future for Precision Radiotherapy?

Elekta Showcases Innovative Interventional Radiotherapy Solutions at Arab Health 2021

UPMC Hillman Among First to Offer Biology-Guided Radiotherapy

Elekta gets FDA clearance for Harmony radiotherapy system

RaySearch Laboratories AB announces an extension of its relationship with Centre Hospitalier Universitaire Vaudois in Lausanne, Switzerland

Action Radiotherapy’s Miles4Radiotherapy initiative raises funds for radiotherapy and keeps you fit?

Action Radiotherapy Champions Network

Action Radiotherapy is the UK’s only charity dedicated to improving radiotherapy treatment. The charity believes that every cancer patient in the UK should have access to the best radiotherapy treatment available.

The charity aims to support radiotherapy research and development and support radiotherapy professionals by providing online tools to enhance collaboration.

Action Radiotherapy’s Champion’s Network is joined together by a shared passion for promoting radiotherapy, as we all recognise radiotherapy and its professionals don’t get the recognition (and funding!) that it deserves.

A Radiographer’s Life, a 40-year career in radiotherapy by Duncan Hynd – June 2021 Blog

Chicxulub was responsible for the extinction of the dinosaurs 66 million years ago. This is not a ‘neoadjuvant chemotherapy’ agent as the name might suggest but a huge crater located just off the coast of Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula formed by a 10km wide asteroid hitting earth at 72,000 km per hour!

The regular use of lead and cadmium for shielding patients and proximity to some pretty heavy-duty radioactive sources, being a therapeutic radiographer in the 80’s and 90’s carried some risk!

Pic: Mark Bolan and T-Rex in 1970

Watch a short video from Team OIS on the benefits of the innovative Integrated Shim System to optimise immobilisation.

✔Independent shimming at each pin point

✔No need to remove the mask to tighten or loosen the mask

✔Increased work flow efficiencies

✔Increased patient comfort

