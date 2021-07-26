Radpro Radiotherapy World View

things you need to know for July 2021

Our curated news-feed from partners and the media featuring: The world’s smallest Proton Therapy accelerator, Upright Radiotherapy Delivery Systems, Radiotherapy in China, the global adoption of the Unity MR Linac and Flash RT clinical trials.

Mercy St. Louis Begins Installation of Mevion Proton Therapy System

Mevion Medical Systems announced today that it has delivered the 15-ton compact accelerator to Mercy Hospital St. Louis in Missouri. The accelerator, the world’s smallest, is the core of the MEVION S250i Proton Therapy System® which precisely delivers therapeutic doses of radiation to tumors while preserving healthy tissue and critical organs.

Mevion’s unique and compact design enabled the new proton center to be embedded directly into the existing radiation oncology department. This efficient approach allows the hospital to share existing resources and offer patients all its cancer-fighting tools under one roof.

$25.3M Raised for Leo Cancer Care to Continue Their Mission to be ‘The More Human Way to Deliver Radiation Therapy’

Leo Cancer Care is an innovative start-up company that is set to change the face of Radiation Therapy forever.

The investment raised will support Leo Cancer Care to expand their teams in the US, Europe and Singapore and support the ongoing development of their upright radiotherapy solutions, which will make both Particle and Proton Therapy more accessible than ever before. Leo Cancer Care’s gantry-less solutions utilize a fixed beam meaning they have a much smaller footprint compared to existing radiotherapy machines, making them much more affordable and easier to install and maintain. By removing the need for a gantry and introducing slow patient rotation, Leo Cancer Care has the opportunity to take Photon Therapy on the road and have plans to create a mobile solution.

RaySearch announces that RayStation® 9 has been granted regulatory clearance in China

– a significant growth market for RaySearch. The approval will bring notable additional features to cancer centers in the country, including Plan Explorer, support for planning of Accuray Radixact® and TomoTherapy® treatment delivery systems, as well as a wide range of system-wide improvements.

Chinese customers have high demands for efficient and flexible radiation therapy solutions. These requirements drives a high interest in RayStation, which combines the ultimate user experience with advanced functionality, support for a broad range of machines, leading automation features, and very high calculation speeds.

This regulatory clearance is major step forward for RaySearch in terms of its offering to customers in China.

Data from 14 leading cancer centers presented at AAPM highlight global adoption of Elekta Unity MR-Linac

Presentation of 36 abstracts underscore the potential of Elekta Unity to advance precision radiation medicine

Elekta today announced the presentation of 36 abstracts demonstrating the technical capabilities and clinical utility of the Elekta Unity MR-Linac. The research described in the abstracts was conducted at 14 leading cancer centers in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia, reflecting the broad global adoption of the system. The abstracts are being reported at the 63rd Annual Meeting & Exhibition of the American Association of Physicists in Medicine (AAPM), which is being held virtually July 25-29, 2021.

“The Elekta Unity data presented at AAPM clearly validate the benefits of its scan, plan and treat capabilities to enable personalized radiation therapy,” said Kevin Brown, Distinguished Scientist at Elekta. “These abstracts also reflect the power of the Elekta MR-Linac Consortium which played a critical role in developing the technology behind the first high-field MR-Linac, to generate robust data that drives evidence-based clinical decision making. We continue to expand the Consortium to build the collection of data from around the world and make advanced radiation medicine available to all cancer patients, regardless of where they are treated.”

IntraOp Announces First Patients Enrolled in FLASH Clinical Trial

IntraOp Medical Corporation announced today that Lausanne University Hospital (CHUV, Switzerland) enrolled the first patients in the Impulse Trial: A phase I dose-escalation study of high dose rate radiotherapy with electrons in patients with skin metastases from melanoma.

The trial is a key milestone for the ground-breaking research collaboration agreement between IntraOp and the CHUV, executed in 2020. The Impulse Trial is the first in the world to evaluate the potential of leveraging the biological phenomenon known as the “FLASH Effect” to provide radiotherapy with curative intent to radio-resistant cancers.

Webcrawler – Bite-Size world news-items in radiotherapy in July

Birmingham’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital upgrades to RapidHeat™ Oven, supplied by OIS

OIS service team leader completes 100th laser system installation

Staging Proton Therapy: Mevion’s First One Plus One Installation

Some children with cancer can stay close to home with new proton therapy treatment in Utah

RefleXion Expands Commercial Reach With Sale to Texas Cancer Center

A recent cyberattack affected oncology care across the United States

Living on a prayer – there is no radiotherapy in PNG

GE Healthcare turns to AI to boost MR for cancer therapy planning

For the first time in Andhra Pradesh, American Oncology Institute Introduces World’s Most Advanced Radiation Therapy – ‘Varian Halcyon’

Fun Facts

This month’s number is 20

Did you know that the Elekta MR/RT consortium for the world-leading Elekta Unity MR-Linac now has over 20 MR/RT innovation leaders world-wide.

Blog – Our selection of leading blogs in our field

How do we solve Radiotherapy’s PR problem, do we urgently need a recognisable ‘Brand’? If we were Nike, we would “Just Do It”!

A radiographer’s life, a 40-year career in radiotherapy by Duncan Hynd DCR(t) – The July Blog for RadPro

And finally – RadPro TV!

Our featured video of the month

Image-Guided Proton Therapy

