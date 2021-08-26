Radpro Radiotherapy World View

things you need to know for August 2021

Our curated news-feed from partners and the media featuring: Innovations in AI, the future of Proton Beam Therapy, the RadPro virtual Expo update and skin cancer treatment in the US.

Improving innovation in radiotherapy to tackle cancer backlog

Dr Anna Britten is consultant clinical oncologist at the Sussex Cancer Centre and director of medical affairs at Elekta, offers her thoughts on the role AI can play in reducing the cancer backlog.

The UK is facing its worst cancer crisis in 40 years. A combination of the COVID-19 pandemic and decades of an under-funded NHS have resulted in the creation of a monumental healthcare crisis.

With human supervision, AI can be used to take over a fair proportion of the radiation therapy workflows, ensuring greater capacity, improving access, enabling a reduction in COVID-19 cancer backlogs, and more importantly, allowing staff to spend more time face-to-face with patients.

Read more: https://www.med-technews.com/medtech-insights/ai-in-healthcare-insights/improving-innovation-in-radiotherapy-to-tackle-cancer-backlo/

The Future of Proton Therapy and Beyond

The National Association for Proton Therapy hosted its 2021 meeting online from April 14th-16th. Presentations ranged from open group discussions to more exclusive insights on how treatment planning strategies for proton therapy are being used in centers across the country.

Mevion hosted several NAPT sessions, including the Mevion Industry Symposium, Expanding IMPT and FLASH with Adaptive Aperture pML, and one Meet the Experts session, which featured Mevion customers who are currently using the MEVION S250i Proton Therapy System in their centers.

Watch the symposium recordings and view the session summaries for additional detail with a NAPT 2021 Recap here:

https://blog.mevion.com/en/blog/napt-2021-recap

RadPro was the first platform to offer a virtual exhibition and virtual stands for corporate partners and organisations in radiotherapy back in 2011!

This was designed to allow anyone to view an exhibition on their computer or mobile phone if not able to travel overseas or take time off to attend international meetings. Why miss out on updates on the latest products and services in radiotherapy!

Over the last 18 months due to Covid19, all meetings and conferences have suddenly become virtual events and most have some form of virtual exhibition.

We innovated this back in 2011, and while ‘imitation is the sincerest form of flattery’ – Oscar Wilde, we have many leading radiotherapy companies taking up stands on our innovative Expo directory. They are low cost, open 24/7-365 days a year and never close down but can be updated at any time! While meetings revert to face to face, we will build on our interactive 3D stand format now and in the future for companies and organisations working in radiotherapy.

You can visit the Expo here: https://www.radpro.org.uk/365-live/

Each year more than three million Americans are diagnosed with skin cancer, making it the most common type of cancer, but if it’s caught early, it can be treated effectively.

Dr Jennifer Gerson on her recent interview highlighting the benefits of electron therapy as a fast & safe alternative to surgery.

Dr Gerson is a radiation oncologist focused on bringing non-invasive treatment to her skin cancer patients.

Read more of skin cancer treatment here: https://twitter.com/IntraOp_Medical/status/1427683471279890432

Bite-Size world news-items in radiotherapy

Fun Facts

Did You Know?

‘Medical Physics for World Benefit’ is a not-for-profit volunteer driven organization with the vision for a world with access to effective and safe applications of physics and technology in medicine?

You can find out more here www.mpwb.org and follow them on twitter @medphyswb

Blog: Our selection of leading blogs in our field

Will facial recognition technology ultimately allow fully autonomous radiotherapy delivery, especially if you can be seated for treatment?

I was watching the BBC Panorama edition that aired on the May 26th 2021 called:

Are you scared yet, Human?

‘As artificial intelligence changes our world, it has sparked a new arms race between China and the US. Experts warn that without urgent regulation, we could lose control’.

You can read our August blog by Duncan Hynd DCR(t) – a radiographer’s life, a 40-year career in radiotherapy here:

https://www.radpro.org.uk/2021/08/04/august-blog-21/

