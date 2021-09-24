Radpro Radiotherapy World View

things you need to know for September 2021

Our curated news-feed from partners and also the media featuring: Elekta Unity MR Linac at ESTRO, Accuray Cyberknife and PACE trial, Singapore proton therapy order for RaySearch and ICR news on short course Prostate treatment trial.

Elekta Unity MR-Linac featured in 72 abstracts at European radiation oncology congress

Elekta today announced the presentation of 72 abstracts demonstrating the technical capabilities and clinical utility of the Elekta Unity MR-Linac. The research described in the abstracts was conducted at 14 leading cancer centers worldwide, reflecting the broad global adoption of the system. The abstracts were reported at the European Society for Radiotherapy and Oncology (ESTRO) which took place 27-31 August in Madrid, Spain.

Pic: Elekta Unity MR Linac

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/elekta-unity-mr-linac-featured-in-72-abstracts-at-european-radiation-oncology-congress-301365735.html

Accuray CyberKnife® Robotic Radiotherapy Platform is Superior to Conventional Linear Accelerators in Reducing Incidence of Bladder Side Effects in Prostate Cancer Patients

Accuray Incorporated announced today that data from the PACE – Prostate Advances in Comparative Evidence – trial indicate the company’s CyberKnife® robotic radiotherapy platform is superior to conventional linear accelerators in reducing the incidence of late grade two or higher bladder toxicity associated with prostate cancer stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) treatments.

The two-year follow-up data presented at the European Society for Radiotherapy and Oncology annual congress showed that bladder side effects were experienced half as often with CyberKnife SBRT as with conventional linear accelerator delivered SBRT.

Pic: The Cyberknife S7 System

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/accuray-cyberknife-robotic-radiotherapy-platform-is-superior-to-conventional-linear-accelerators-in-reducing-incidence-of-bladder-side-effects-in-prostate-cancer-patients-301375842.html

National Cancer Centre Singapore selects RayStation for new proton center

NCCS provides a holistic, multi-disciplinary approach to cancer treatment and patient care, and sees close to 65 percent of Singapore’s public sector oncology cases.

The Goh Cheng Liang Proton Therapy Centre at NCCS will be equipped with the state-of-the-art PROBEAT treatment delivery system from Hitachi. The setup will include four treatment gantries capable of 360° rotation and a fixed-beam room.

Hitachi’s treatment delivery system includes dose driven continuous scanning (DDCS) functionality –an innovative technique aimed at improving proton dose delivery accuracy. RayStation is currently the only treatment planning system to support DDCS.

In addition to manual planning licences for pencil beam scanning, the RayStation installation will also include machine learning capabilities for both segmentation and automatic planning.

https://www.raysearchlabs.com/media/press-releases/2021/national-cancer-centre-singapore-selects-raystation-for-new-proton-center/

Shorter radiotherapy courses for prostate cancer are well tolerated long-term by patients

A shorter course of radiotherapy, administered through fewer, higher intensity doses, is as well tolerated over five years as longer treatment courses for treating prostate cancer, long-term results of a clinical trial show.

The findings from the CHHiP trial, designed to assess the safety and side effects of using higher doses of radiotherapy in fewer sessions, support a shorter treatment plan that allows men to finish treatment sooner.

https://www.icr.ac.uk/news-archive/shorter-radiotherapy-courses-for-prostate-cancer-are-well-tolerated-long-term-by-patients





Webcrawler – September ‘21

Bite-Size world news-items in radiotherapy

Annually 500K+ women are diagnosed with cervical cancer. 85% live in LMICs. We’re leaders in the development and production of #brachytherapy solutions, a treatment that can make a huge difference in the survival rates of people with cervical cancer

http://ow.ly/FK3V30rTxb1

Halcyon Radiation Therapy for advanced cancer patients, now in NE India

https://www.eastmojo.com/assam/guwahati/2021/09/12/advance-cancer-patients-to-now-be-treated-with-halcyon-radiotherapy-in-ne/

Miami Cancer Institute Study Holds Promise for Patients with Inoperable Pancreatic Cancer

https://baptisthealth.net/baptist-health-news/miami-cancer-institute-study-holds-promise-for-patients-with-inoperable-pancreatic-cancer/

Learn about the latest SGRT innovations from Vision RT

https://www.visionrt.com/innovation/

Join the innovative and collaborative workforce of proton therapy providers.

https://www.proton-therapy.org/careers/

Radiotherapy innovation: optimize the physics, but don’t ignore the biology

https://physicsworld.com/a/radiotherapy-innovation-optimize-the-physics-but-dont-ignore-the-biology/

Proton FLASH study wins best abstract award at ESTRO congress

https://physicsworld.com/a/proton-flash-study-wins-best-abstract-award-at-estro-congress/

Fun Facts

Our number this month is 20.

Did you know that 20 years ago, Varian released its Eclipse treatment planning system, the first high-performance Windows-based treatment planning system for cancer radiotherapy?

Learn more about Varian’s history here: https://www.varian.com/about-varian/about

Blog: Our selection of leading blogs in our field

‘Therapeutic radiographers now deliver MR-Linac treatments without clinical oncologist present’

Pic: Elekta Unity MRLinac

Is this an opportunity or a threat to our role and will advances in AI allow us to reach the holy grail of therapeutic radiographer led Magnetic Resonance guided Radiotherapy?

Read more: https://www.radpro.org.uk/2021/09/07/september-blog/

The August blog by Duncan Hynd DCR(t)…A Radiographer’s Life, a 40-year career in Radiotherapy.

