The environmental campaigner told the crowd that the climate summit has been a “failure” and world leaders are “fighting to maintain business as usual” and that “This is no longer a climate conference….this is now a global north greenwash festival, a two-week long celebration of business as usual and blah blah blah”

Despite her explosive but not unexpected comments some critical agreements were reached. She argued that the most affected people in the most affected areas still remain unheard and the voices of future generations are ‘drowning in their greenwash and empty words and promises’. We’ll see.

At the same time, our Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon was stalking the halls of the conference in an attempt to make herself relevant as the event, while held in Glasgow, was under the remit of the UN and the UK Government and so she had no formal role. Not wanting to be left out of the not insignificant limelight in Glasgow and along the same lines of her unique spotlight on the BBC almost every day during the Covid pandemic that allowed her to be ‘different’ to the rest of the UK in her ‘restrictions, rules and advice’, these Covid briefings allowed her to directly relate her independence campaign to her perceived performance dealing with Covid. Now the same seemingly shameless and ‘not-to-be-missed’ opportunity arose to link independence directly to climate change!

Pic: Elsie McSelfie with Greta, image from Twitter

And so while large rats famously roamed the garbage strewn streets of Glasgow and patients died waiting for ambulances, she took in excess of 80 self-aggrandising selfies with the rich and famous over a two week period while proclaiming that Scotland was a nation in waiting, uniquely positioned to deal with climate change despite her independence drive of 2014 firmly associated with the ongoing potential and huge revenues of our famous oil and gas industry.

It’s amazing what a deal with a few Green party MSP will do when you rely on them for a majority at Holyrood. Nicola Sturgeon does seem to have a short memory and now fully embracing her new moniker of ‘Elsie McSelfie’ used the Cop26 platform to further her independence aims, no matter how flawed they seem today to many observers and only a few years on from the last ‘once in a generation’ poll.

Opposition politicians have expressed anger after the SNP ran newspaper ads marking COP26, quoting Nicola Sturgeon describing Scotland as a “nation in waiting”.

Sunday newspapers featured an ad from the SNP welcoming delegates and leaders from countries around the world to Glasgow for the two-week climate talks.

The full-page ads show a beautiful Scottish landscape, a photograph of Sturgeon and a quote from her reading: “A nation in waiting welcomes the nations of the world.”

Pic: From ‘The National’ newspaper in Scotland.

“While not yet an independent nation, we’re more than ready and able to play out part on the global stage at COP26.”

https://www.thenational.scot/news/19686855.cop26-tories-fume-new-nicola-sturgeon-ad-calls-scotland-nation-waiting/

I for one would rather she had spent the two weeks at her desk resolving issues with healthcare in Scotland like our cancer crisis for instance, drug deaths, ambulance service delays where the British Army are driving them and the general melt-down of the NHS here. Priorities?

Was Cop26 a success?

While the outcome of Cop26 sees a promised end and for some, a reduction in the use of coal by most nations, our FM created a set of ‘green-credentials’ that she relayed to anyone prepared to listen and be ‘selfied’ (yes this is a formal word now) with while Greta threw the baby out with the now slightly toxic (in more ways than one) bathwater.

The agreed ceiling of a 1.5% rise in global temperatures was popularly referred to as being in ‘intensive care’, words that could also equally apply to our economy, health and education systems up here.

However, it will be the next generation that climate change impacts on and while familiar to us in Scotland a ‘once in a generation’ attempt to reach world-wide agreement on ways forward to deal with climate change must be a good idea and baring Greta directly taking on the Chinese in Tiananmen Square I would advise her to participate in dialogue with the accessible politicians even if it means eating some humble pie in the process.

Pic Tiananmen Square 1989 protests, ‘The Tank Man’ something Greta might not wish to try.

https://www.history.com/news/who-was-the-tank-man-of-tiananmen-square

Climate change can be a divisive subject

Just like the division caused by Brexit, Covid and Independence, I do agree with Greta that there is far too much political virtue signalling going on when time is seemingly running out for us.

However, playing the devil’s advocate you could argue that as an isolated and remote human observer sitting on a 4.5m year old planet, close to a slightly older G-type yellow-dwarf main sequence star that has a further few billion years of nuclear fusion reactions to run and where the dinosaurs went extinct due largely to a rogue asteroid on a billion year collision course with Earth, that we might not have our future totally in our hands.

As recently as January 1963 the River Thames completely froze over during the coldest winter for more than 200 years that brought blizzards, snow drifts and temperatures of -20C while back in 1683-4, 1716, 1739-40, 1789 and 1814 the ice was thick enough to hold an ice fair in London actually on the water.

Hot of the press and as I write this several ships have become trapped in ice after the sea has frozen near Russia to the end that Moscow has ironically dispatched two nuclear powered icebreakers to free the ships. This early and unexpected freeze has trapped at least 18 cargo ships in the Arctic sea off the coast of Russia much to the chagrin of President Putin who sees the increased take up of this infamous route, saving a much longer voyage via the Suez Canal as a potential business bonanza. Ice up to 30cm thick has formed across most of the Laptev Sea and East Siberian seas.

Pic: The BBC2” series, The Terror.

In years gone by, warmer weather caused by climate change has allowed vessels to cross parts of Russia’s northern sea route in November without incident. In scenes reminiscent of the BBC2 series ‘The Terror’ which in very gory detail tells the tale of the HMS Erebus and HMS Terror that get stuck in ice on the then named ‘Northern Passage’ in 1845. The ships above may only be stuck for a month and not for well over 2 years as in this ‘real-life’ drama.

You can find out more here:

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/europe/arctic-sea-cargo-ships-russia-b1962883.html

https://www.theguardian.com/tv-and-radio/2021/mar/04/the-terror-review-an-icy-chiller-with-echoes-of-our-present

It’s also now snowing here in Aberdeenshire and just hovering around zero while it’s still November and autumn, however let’s move on!

In 2010, an eruption of the Eyjafjallajokull volcano in Iceland sent clouds of ash and dust into the atmosphere, interrupting air travel between Europe and North America because of concerns the material could damage jet engines. More than 100,000 flights were grounded, stranding millions of passengers including my flights to Aberdeen. Perhaps the levels of CO2 we saved the planet from then, the volcano more than made up for? Ongoing volcanic activity has regularly wiped out entire civilisations on earth and stills spoils holidays in the Canary Islands but fortunately formed most of the amazing coastline where I live on the Moray Firth many millions of years ago.

Pic: Iceland has around 30 active volcanic systems

I did some homework and it seems that volcanic eruptions while often discussed in relation to climate change because they release CO2 and other toxic gases into our atmosphere their impact might not be all that critical as human contributions to climate change due to fossil fuel use are more than 100 times those from all the volcanoes in the world – combined. It has also been shown that from time to time, increased volcanic activity can lead to temporary global cooling due to dust particles shielding us from the sun!

But it is hard for some to imagine that during the last 100 years or so and since the Victorians discovered steam engines, a tiny tick on the passage of our planet’s geological time and journey through space, the industrial revolution of which a great deal paradoxically took place in Glasgow, has led to a climate emergency playing out to its final audience, unless we take urgent action right now. I often wonder what Isambard Kingdom Brunel would make of today’s climate emergency?

I can see why some are sceptical and that flood and wildfire management are critical steps that need to be taken very seriously especially for poorer nations but while Nicola was galivanting around Cop26 100’s of acres of forest next to my home in Aberdeenshire has just been felled. Many thousands of spruce trees have been cut down and while some of the trees are replanted but take ages to grow, these woods can’t be rewilded and so this adds some local perspective to what politicians say and do. Our local woods are home to pine martens, red squirrels, deer, bats and other rare species. I also believe I have seen a wild cat many years ago! What will happen to them now Nicola?

Pic: A mile away from where I live, the forest has vanished in just 2 weeks.

I’m not sure if these trees get shipped to Ikea in Sweden to make furniture or are chipped and processed to make bio-mass fuels but it’s not a good look to the untrained eye. Perhaps someone will explain to me how this all works? I do however agree we need to change habits urgently and am happy to play my part, my old diesel SUV has been swapped for a new Hybrid Toyota so that might save me from having my tyres let down the next time I visit Edinburgh or Glasgow!

Pic: Some of Scotland’s most iconic animals and birds live close to me

As I live in Scotland and work in radiotherapy added to the fact that the conference was played out on my doorstep, I thought this month I would very briefly look at the carbon footprint we have in radiotherapy and how cancer incidence and its treatment might be affected by climate change over the next few years.

Environmental impacts

We all know that radiotherapy has reduced its environmental impact now that far less radioactive sources are used for regular treatments. Tele-Cobalt sources of thousands of curies had to be disposed of and then replaced right up to the early nineties and while not done intentionally we often ‘greenwashed’ towns and cities in the UK and Ireland who had in all good faith declared themselves ‘Nuclear Free Zones’ while our huge source containers entered the town strapped to a flat-bed truck.

Climate change parameters

Prior to Cop 26 the goals outlined in the ‘Paris Agreement’, which the United States left but then reassigned themselves to recently included substantially reducing global greenhouse gas emissions to limit global warming to well below 2°C above preindustrial levels and preferably to 1.5° which has now become the holy grail for campaigners.

The impact of global warming on the environment is much like that of radiotherapy in that it is accumulative and seen at first hand in the loss of glaciers and polar ice sheets, rising sea levels and warming oceans, and increases in extreme weather events leading to increased storm and flooding intensity and severe heatwaves, droughts, and wildfires. Some state that there is also a rise in the incidence of cancer directly linked to these events.

The effect of air pollution over this century worldwide will lead to an increase in premature mortality and lung cancer incidence in all regions except Africa it has been said. In addition, increased exposure to ultraviolet radiation or UV is leading to a rise in all skin cancers and may be responsible for 76% of new melanoma cases world-wide.

The disruption in peoples’ lives brought about by extreme weather events like drought and flooding will likely make cancer care even less of a high priority in low-resource countries while diet and access to healthy and reliable food sources is intrinsically linked to colorectal and breast cancer. Not being able to attend hospital appointments due to extreme events will also impact on treatment and its success, especially once patients have already started radiotherapy. Extended delays or missed fractions are sometimes hard to catch up with even in ideal conditions.

We have also seen major disruptions in hospital functioning and delays in treatments due to damaged hospital infrastructure during several hurricanes over the past 2 decades in the US and other countries.

Impact of climate change on skin cancer – the ozone layer and climate change

The association between UV exposure from the sun and the development of skin cancer is an established fact and so in a warming world, further exposure to UV both recreationally and as part of daily life in hotter climates will increase cases of basal cell carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma and malignant melanoma.

As we all know, malignant melanoma is the most lethal form of skin cancer and it is responsible for around 80% of skin cancer deaths world-wide. Over the last 25 years the reported incidence of malignant melanoma has progressively increased.

You can now also add the risk from UV exposure for people using tanning beds, an increasingly popular pastime of being ‘Tangoed’ that might one day go the way of smoking as a form of cancer-causing self-harm and while damage to the ozone layer and climate change are not the same, they are intrinsically linked. While the ozone layer has the ability to mend over time, its damage is still causing an uptick in cases that will only increase when people spend more time outside in a warmer climate and so both behavioural and recreational changes are required.

We all know that in countries like Australia, far more respect is paid to the potential deadly threat from skin cancer that will start to apply far more to us in Scotland too in the near future if not already.

So as with Covid, it’s not just the environment and climate change that require immediate attention, it’s more of a social change too!

Pic: How a storm unleashed by The Sun can knock out internet on Earth

This might impact on radiotherapy delivery as discussed more than climate change will:

https://www.news18.com/news/explainers/explained-how-a-storm-unleashed-by-the-sun-can-knock-out-internet-on-earth-4194476.html

A few interesting facts I discovered about climate change and healthcare

Global healthcare contributes over 4% of world-wide CO2 emissions.

The carbon emissions from the US healthcare sector alone exceeded the carbon emissions in the entire UK.

The US hospital and pharmaceutical industry sectors have the worst carbon footprints.

The US pharmaceutical industry is 50% more carbon-intensive than their entire automotive industry.

Cancer Care’s footprint is big but also increasingly resilient

Patients with cancer are especially vulnerable to the effects of natural disasters on their access to care and delays to treatment to the extent that the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Centre in New York City, built in the wake of Hurricane Sandy in 2012, was designed and built to provide resilience to future flooding events.

Shutdowns due to criminal computer hacking would now seem to be high up on the list of imminent dangers to the delivery of radiotherapy and problems with the internet and networking might also cause critical interruptions but having been once bitten, radiotherapy is now twice shy.

Given the heavy reliance of cancer-care on surgery, radiology, chemotherapy and radiotherapy, it may be responsible for an extra-large contribution to healthcare’s overall carbon footprint. This ‘super-sized’ me scenario is one that I’m sure will need be looked at in time. However, Covid-19 and lockdowns have created a horrendous cancer crisis that has meant that many thousands of patients are still undiagnosed or presenting with late stage tumours, some dying at home before treatment can begin so once again the environment has seemingly ‘top-trumped’ potential impacts caused by climate change for the time being.

Pic: Cancer-care could be a ‘super-size’ contributor to CO2 emissions.

Advances in Radiotherapy treatment can play a part

Hypofractionation is really our ultimate panacea in radiotherapy from SABR treatments through to advances in Flash RT. In makes complete sense to me that novel treatment regimens that optimally minimize the number of fractions and by default mean less visits to a radiotherapy centre not only reduce the environmental impact associated with traveling to receive treatment but should also enhance patient outcomes.

Many studies have shown that the distances travelled to regional radiotherapy centres and the number of visits can be directly related to a patient’s compliance with treatment guidelines and its success added to the fact that vehicle emissions are also a major contributor to climate change.

Manufacturers – Does a Linac have a carbon footprint?

I took this from Elekta’s recent carbon emission report available on line. It says that ‘Elekta’s Environmental Policy includes areas such as resource consumption during production, reducing emissions to air and water and, as far as possible, avoiding the use of environmentally hazardous materials. Elekta’s greatest environmental impact comes from electricity use in production processes and from the heating of facilities, as well as transportation and business travel. Special procedures have been established for corrective and preventive action. Elekta’s products help customer clinics meet their own environmental targets, as well as their requirements for cost-effective treatments’.

Pic: Versa HD courtesy of Elekta web-site

‘One such example is one of Elekta’s linear accelerators the Versa HD, which use about 30 percent less energy than comparable devices in the market’- so yes, Linacs do have a carbon footprint and some are indeed lower than others!

Duncan Hynd – A Radiographer’s life, a 40-year career in Radiotherapy – December 2021 blog.