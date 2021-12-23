RadPro Radiotherapy World View

things you need to know for December 2021

More cancer patients in Africa to benefit from advanced radiation therapy with Elekta Unity MR-Linac

Order also includes linear accelerators and brachytherapy equipment for precision radiation therapy at International Children’s Cancer Research Centre in Ghana

Elekta has announced that its latest African order for Elekta Unity MR-Linac comes less than six months after the company introduced its ACCESS 2025 strategy, which includes giving more than 300 million people access to radiation therapy with the addition of 825 additional Elekta Linacs in underserved markets.

RayStation 11B brings new features for adaptive workflows, brachytherapy, and radiation therapy with ions

RaySearch Laboratories has announced the launch of RayStation®11B, the latest version of the company’s advanced treatment planning system. The new version includes innovative new features as well as several general enhancements.

A major feature of RayStation 11B is improved dose calculation accuracy on daily images for photon therapy. Daily cone beam CTs (CBCTs) give a better representation of the patient’s anatomy at the time of treatment compared to a conventional CT, which is taken early in the process and used to plan the full treatment. To assess whether re-planning is needed, it is important to be able to compute the dose based on the CBCT images.

Introducing Radiotherapy UK

We are re-launching the charity as Radiotherapy UK, accompanied by a brand-new logo and website. The aim is that the website is more user friendly, provides more support and information to patients, professionals and anyone interested in knowing more about radiotherapy. We also see this as being a great way to develop and strengthen our relationship with all of our supporters.

Webcrawler – December ‘21

Bite-Size world news-items in radiotherapy

Proton Therapy for Paediatric Cancer

New ways of delivering radiotherapy treatment could improve patient wellbeing

Track-it 3.0 for daily Linac QA from PTW

A summary of 2021 highlights in Medical Physics

Artificial intelligence technologies support the entire care pathway for cancer patients – An update on the use of AI in radiotherapy.

Want to know what the 7 Trends in Radiation Therapy at ASTRO 2021 were? Radiotherapy

RaySearch launches a new version of RayCare, the next generation oncology information system. The most important new feature of RayCare 5B is the possibility for users to configure their own workflows and documents.

In Open Access Gov read why Elekta’s Dee Mathieson believes new research, technology, AI and digital transformation must be our focus in the decades ahead.

Fun Facts – Christmas special!

Blog and Podcast: Our selection of leading blogs and podcasts in our field .

The December blog by Duncan Hynd DCR(t)…A Radiographer’s Life, a 40-year career in Radiotherapy.

Greta Thunberg declared Cop26 a “greenwash festival” as she addressed thousands of young climate activists in Glasgow but what does the impact of climate change have on cancer-care and radiotherapy or is it just Blah Blah Blah?

Despite her explosive but not unexpected comments some critical agreements were reached. She argued that the most affected people in the most affected areas still remain unheard and the voices of future generations are ‘drowning in their greenwash and empty words and promises’. We’ll see.

Rad Chat – The first therapeutic radiographer led oncology podcast.

Founded and hosted by Naman Julka-Anderson and Jo McNamara.

Rad Chat is the new name for Rad Talk within a new platform.

You can catch up with all the past and upcoming podcasts here:

And finally – RadPro TV!

Our featured video of the month

We are standing up for vital cancer treatment as the UK’s only charity dedicated to improving radiotherapy. This video was created to mark our relaunch as Radiotherapy UK on 14th December 2021

