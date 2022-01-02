Ashya King and Proton Beam Therapy

I was reading up again on the case of Ashya King, the child whose parents were arrested when they removed him from hospital in Southampton as the NHS had refused to pay for him to have proton beam therapy in Prague.

Against the advice of doctors here who wanted him to have conventional radiotherapy, they thought that proton beam therapy following his surgery for medulloblastoma would be in his best interests and so left the country with him and went to Spain to buy some time. They were arrested and imprisoned in Madrid only to be released some days later but decided against returning to the UK at that stage due to fears of both a public or media-based backlash and also the extremely slight chance they might actually lose their child.

The UK High Court then ruled that King could receive proton therapy in Prague even though cancer specialists here said the treatment would have the same side effects as conventional radiotherapy and in early 2015 and post proton beam treatment a brain scan showed no evidence of a residual tumour.

A later report reviewing the case stated that King’s parents’ decision to deny their son the treatment offered had reduced his chances of survival by up to 30 percent but in 2018, MRI scans carried out in Southampton showed Ashya to be free of cancer as the scan above suggested.

Later reviews of this case suggested that health care providers improve communication with parents as the responsibility falls to the child’s parents to agree the treatment if the child is not in a position to do so. However, if there is a conflict with regards to what the parents want and the child’s best interests, clinicians and the NHS Trusts must go to court to override them, except in the case of a medical emergency.

Pic: Rutherford Cancer Centres PBT machine (image from Rutherford CC website)

In 2016 the NHS decided it would now pay for children with medulloblastoma to travel abroad to receive proton beam therapy but of course now this can be carried out in the UK in the NHS at the Christie Hospital in Manchester or in the private sector at three Rutherford Cancer Centres with protons.

There are many other examples of parents disagreeing with medics such as where strong religious beliefs can impact on care such as with Jehovah’s Witnesses who believe that a human must not sustain his life with another creature’s blood. They claim that there is no distinction between taking blood into the mouth and taking it into the blood vessels. It is their deep-seated religious conviction that Jehovah will turn his back on anyone who receives blood transfusions and so their sick children including those with cancer may not get the life-saving treatment required unless the NHS take these cases to court for the medical benefit of the child/patient.

Mandatory vaccination in health care settings

There are similarities working here linked to the above whereby in an era of a novel coronavirus a CQC registered care home worker in the UK will now lose their job now by refusing to be vaccinated for whatever reason personal to them and NHS staff will require mandatory proof of vaccine certification in the spring, including radiographers, my profession.

When the government introduces Covid-19 vaccination as a condition of deployment for all frontline health and social care workers this is the leading question you need to answer as to whether you need to be vaccinated:

Is the individual deployed for the provision of a CQC regulated activity (this includes non-clinical activity)?

Yes/No – If Yes, does the individual have face-to-face contact with patients or service users in their role? This includes entering areas which are utilised for the provision of a CQC-regulated activity which may result in incidental face to face contact with patients or service users.

If Yes you must get the jab!

With the current Covid-19 variant sweeping across the country hospital units may have close not only as many staff are now not likely to be at work as either fit and self-isolating or off sick with mild, cold like symptoms. The following article is worth reading as describes well the potential NHS staff revolt over the jab mandate further exacerbating the problems in our health-service.

Vaccination rule comes into force in April but many staff are unwilling to participate, warns NHS Providers chief

https://www.theguardian.com/society/2021/dec/20/england-hospital-units-may-close-as-staff-revolt-over-jab-mandate-says-nhs-leader

At a time when the NHS is on its knees from previous Covid-19 waves and due poor management, strategy, staffing issues and underfunding, depending on your point of view this mandate could be seen as an act of self-harm, especially when it’s has been shown now that vaccination does not stop transmission of the latest coronavirus in its current guise.

Pic: Covid-19 passport in Scotland

As I write the relatively new and previously unknow Omicron variant is generating fear and panic and spreading rapidly with infections reaching circa 100,000. It seems that hospitalisations are increasing but largely in unvaccinated people but death rates are not currently on the rise. Even a milder form of virus prevalent in such large numbers will impact on employment, travel and logistics as well as healthcare but I hope that this is the beginning of the end of this pandemic. I have even heard Omicron mentioned in despatches alongside the bubonic plague, we’ll see. You ‘pays your money and you takes your choice’ as they say but am keeping away from twitter for now for the direct benefit of my mental health!

You can read more about mandatory NHS vaccination here:

Covid-19: Vaccines to be compulsory for frontline NHS staff in England – from Spring 2022

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-59215282

And so this overtly authoritarian stance adopted by the NHS seemingly applies not only to staff who will have their reasons for not being vaccinated but also historically to parents and patients who also want to do what they believe is best for themselves or their children and so where do we draw the line?

A similar scenario exists whereby when faced with a choice of a debilitating treatment regimen guaranteeing two more years of life might be overlooked for one that is far less testing but only imparts a few more months of more reasonable health. I guess the line is actually drawn today with regards to assisted dying, an area that I firmly believe we should be exploring and offering patients now with the right safeguards in place but let’s save that discussion for another day!

Do I have the right to refuse treatment?

The UK government have a webpage called ‘Do I have the right to refuse treatment’ and in most cases the answer is yes.

It says: ‘You must give your consent or permission before you receive any type of medical treatment, from a simple blood test to deciding to donate your organs after your death.

If you refuse a treatment, your decision must be respected, even if it’s thought that refusing treatment would result in your death or the death of your unborn child’

The guidance also looks and voluntary and informed decisions, mental capacity, living wills and refusing a treatment that could potentially keep you alive.

The weblink to this site is here, it’s well worth a read.

https://www.nhs.uk/common-health-questions/nhs-services-and-treatments/do-i-have-the-right-to-refuse-treatment

As I mentioned above another potential grey area is where refusing treatment merges into assisted dying and end of life care. The NHS also has two further websites that explain the differences very clearly.

https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/euthanasia-and-assisted-suicide/

https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/end-of-life-care/

Will it be mandatory to enter a radiotherapy department with official vaccination certification or will regular testing be adequate?

The Society of Radiographers has just said in the latest Synergy magazine that it is not in favour of mandatory vaccination for radiographers (even though healthcare workers are used to the concept with regards to Hepatitis B for instance) and so while they ‘urge’ all eligible members to be vaccinated against Covid-19, they understand there will be staff that will not follow this advice for medically exempt or personal reasons. They state as others have that mandatory vaccination might put further pressure on the workforce at a time when services are already struggling. While this is not due to happen until April 2022, the care home implementation is already in force with some care homes suddenly closing for good and so its impact is already being felt.

To enter an NHS hospital as a visitor you need to follow the usual guidelines of mask, hand sanitising and social distancing while to have a prearranged intervention or procedure you need to have a negative Covid-19 test. Some private radiotherapy providers test their patients and staff on an almost daily basis and so the rules do vary. Based on that and the above I can foresee that in 2022 it will likely be mandatory to show a vaccine passport to enter any healthcare setting with special and more complex measures in place for those unvaccinated.

With Boris Johnson making a passing reference in one of his national addresses to alternatives to NPIs, whereby discussions might now be made public as to the mandatory vaccination of the population as with NHS and care home workers, we might really be heading towards Orwell’s ‘Big Brother’ sooner than we think although his remarks are also likely to have been a nudge for the public to get booster jabs.

Mandatory vaccination is as polarising as Brexit has been and Independence is here in Scotland, with Trumpian style division leading to mass protest from anti-vaxxers but I do think that if it’s your body and the bottom line is that you are entitled to choose what ’treatment’ you have, then it is up to you, there you go I have said it!

Piers Morgan – no jab no NHS!

Social media is full of commentaries from the usual suspects suggesting that the unvaccinated shouldn’t be allowed to access NHS care as they are not joining in the ‘war-time efforts’ of the nation or doing their bit for the country to break the ‘Covid-19-chain’ in the UK. It’s claimed that they are in fact creating an emergency of their own and putting needless pressure on the NHS as the unvaccinated are alleged to be largely the group of patients succumbing to Covid-19 now and needing hospital and ICU care but even this is often a discredited argument on twitter even when put forward by NHS staff working on the front line.

Pic: Piers Morgan, no jab no NHS

Piers Morgan is one of these above who also thinks that un-jabbed footballers in the Premier League shouldn’t get ‘on-field’ care when injured. Quite radical suggestions but the further we go down the authoritarian road the closer these scenarios might come to pass and the more division we’ll see.

It would set a dangerous precedent to single out coronavirus infections for special treatment while illness from smoking, drinking, drugs, obesity and many other ‘lifestyle’ choices are not, however these are not ‘caused by contagious respiratory pathogens’. It is this argument that most people use when ignoring the scale of the cancer crisis we have here with now almost 75,000 people in the UK undiagnosed according to some sources.

If I ever hear another person claim that as cancer is not contagious it should be treated differently, I’ll lose it. Even Chris Whitty suggested the other day that in his opinion people are now making political points when it comes to the fact that we are a ‘one disease NHS’ and cancer has largely been ignored, making the point that without lockdown the health care crisis would be far worse. I disagree and in the words of Professor Karol Sikora recently on twitter ‘we told hundreds of thousands of seriously ill people to stay at home, and that’s exactly what they did’. The cancer crisis could now be worse than the impact of Covid-19 and that is the outcome, I believe.

The short-term future surely involves changing behaviour at critical times with consensus not rules.

I’m now more sure than ever that our Covid-19 future will rest on any restrictive rules being implemented relying on public consensus or nudging from time to time, vaccine passports, mask wearing and testing and so while the days of harsh lockdowns are now likely in the past, we know that while they might work in slowing down the virus, it’s still there at the end and the harms caused to children, our mental health and wellbeing and the economy are unsustainable, if not more shocking that the fallout from the disease itself. The thought of regular winter lockdowns based on worst case scenarios from often radicalised, fundamentalist scientists when a new variant arrives is something we need to steer well clear of and start to look at how to live with this virus.

To that end, I know that in Scotland these passports, while many say they now don’t work are an integral part of the devolved governments Covid-19 arsenal and so to anticipate not being allowed to visit a restaurant without one I decided to download the app.

Pic: Raymond Revuebar in Soho in its heyday

I was intrigued to see when I read up on these that while night clubs always bear the brunt of the closures that other ‘entertainment’ venues were also covered where social distancing is probably not preferable if you have to pay to get in! In my youth the ‘Raymond Revuebar’ and other similar locations in Soho were simply known as ‘strip-clubs’ but as I said in my past blog ‘It’s a Sin’, I never went in…honestly.

It seems that in Scotland Covid-19 passports are only presently required for access to nightclubs and ‘sexual entertainment’ facilities and you can read more here but will they ever be required for access to radiotherapy treatment, we’ll see!

https://www.gov.scot/publications/coronavirus-covid-19-mandatory-vaccine-certification/

PS. Writing a blog in the time of a novel coronavirus wave is fraught with danger as I found out in early 2020 and so things might well have changed by the time you read this, apologies if so!

Duncan Hynd – A radiographer’s life, a 40-year career in radiotherapy. The January 2022 blog for RadPro