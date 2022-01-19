Chris Whitty has denied that Covid-19 is being prioritised over other illnesses as a “complete inversion of reality”

He added, “I think this is sometimes said by people who have no understanding of health at all. But I don’t think it’s said by anyone who’s serious, if I’m honest. And when they say it it’s usually because they want to make a political point”……REALLY? especially when two UK leading cancer experts have warned that cancer patients are being thrown under a bus!

A Covid-19 induced cancer crisis

At the start of the Covid-19 pandemic when Boris Johnson spoke on TV in front of the nation and said that we ‘must all stay at home’ he put fuel on the fire of a potential cancer crisis that had been smouldering for many years. In England, the metric of 62 days from receipt of urgent GP referral for suspected cancer to first definite treatment has not been met since 2015, while cancer survival rates in the UK continue to lag behind those of other European countries.

If you add to this the underfunding of the provision of the latest precision radiotherapy equipment, a post code lottery when it comes to accessing radiotherapy treatment and a staffing crisis within the therapeutic radiographer profession that has failed to address recruitment and attention for too many years to mention, we are approaching a perfect storm within radiotherapy and cancer care.

A ‘Perfect-Storm’ approaches with staffing shortages, new equipment underfunding and a huge backlog of cases.

We all know that there are shortages in critical cancer care professions specifically and in all NHS specialities but worryingly, 65% of respondents to a recent Radiotherapy UK Flash survey said that the pressure of the pandemic or the recovery has caused themselves or colleagues to consider leaving the radiotherapy profession.

This survey was a supporting part of the #CatchUpWithCancer implementation proposal to Government to tackle the Covid-19 induced cancer backlog crisis.

Being that the majority of these people are I believe therapeutic radiographers this is an alarming number. Retention of radiographic staff in radiotherapy has always been an issue for the 41 years or so I have been involved and there is no short-term fix that extra funding right now might want to solve.

These days twitter is awash with news on advanced practice, degree apprentices and consultant radiographers but what about the bread and butter staff that recruitment and retention has failed to address in the years I have been a radiographer? The solution to the cancer crisis and inherent funding will rely on more trained radiographic staff with a very long lead time when compared to new kit!

There have been initiatives historically that seem to have fallen on stony ground. In the recent past I have asked some leading questions on here and on social media in the hope of finding some solutions to breaking the attrition rate chain and whether the powers that be are too focused on developing the very top echelons of our profession to the detriment of the rest and also where are these new radiographers going to come from? A recent YouRad survey on here looked at this while this subject is a regular part of my previous blogs that you and find on the right of this one in the index.

It has also been made apparent recently that a majority of UK radiotherapy centres are unable to deliver a similar capacity of treatment that they could pre-pandemic and so when added to our sectors outdated tariff system where centres are reimbursed for delivering out-dated treatment regimes based on extended fractionation and older technologies we are now in a big hole for want of a better analogy and digging even deeper!

My RadPro Q and A with Prof Karol Sikora

Way back in early June 2020 I asked Professor Karol Sikora some leading questions in a RadPro Q and A including ‘Why did you set up a Twitter account in March’, his reply was prescient in the extreme and this was it:

“I set up the Twitter after a lunch with a retired oncologist whom I’ve known for over 45 years. This was just before the lockdown started and he told me that if I wanted to get a message over it was a great medium for it. My message was simple. With the impending Corona virus pandemic, I thought cancer patients were going to be thrown under the bus. Whatever the propaganda from NHS England this proved to be exactly the case. It still is. I’ve used my Twitter to try and redress the balance between Covid and other illnesses in the NHS”

Just the other day in his regular piece in the Daily Telegraph published in late December (much more on that below) that ran alongside the following headline “The cancer legacy could do more damage than Covid” he righty said that “We told hundreds of thousands of seriously ill people to stay at home, and that’s exactly what they did”.

The outcome of that ‘advice’ is what has essentially become the UK’s now fully fledged ‘cancer crisis’ which has grown into a catastrophe over a period of almost 2 years for thousands for people during the time lapse between his two powerful messages. The Government seem to have their head in the sand, cancer is rarely mentioned if at all in Government missives and the regular national briefings and so why is this?

Presently as I write over 2 million Covid-19 tests are carried out daily in the UK with around 10% showing up as positive. Of these around 1% are admitted to hospital with a current average of 156 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, or ‘with’ Covid-19. Around 30% of the people who die each day in the UK have a cancer diagnosis, or did before this crisis and so that can be up to 500 people daily at any given time.

The problem has however been bubbling away for many years with failures to invest in the latest precision radiotherapy equipment or to fully adopt the latest hypofractionation regimens but Covid-19 has focused the mind of radiotherapy professionals in that techniques such as SABR with fewer fractions are now seen to be ‘Covid’ friendly, with patients less exposed to weeks of radiotherapy in NHS hospitals where the chance of becoming infected still remains high.

Breast screening services here in Scotland were virtually closed for a year as backlogs of mammograms built up and waiting lists soared while investment in NHS diagnostic services are only just being dealt with, while the news that 40 new community diagnostic centres set to open across England in a range of settings from local shopping centres to football stadiums to offer more Covid-19 safe facilities is a good start.

The initial ‘Stay at Home-Protect the NHS-Save Lives’ mantra has failed these cancer patients and many thousands more. Shamefully Boris Johnson in his pre-Christmas TV address used the ‘stick’ of restrictions and further delays in quote, ‘cancer’ services as a ‘carrot’ for having boosters. I cannot see how a drive for boosters can be morally marketed as a tool to ‘free-up’ cancer services but this is what the PM sadly said and so perhaps this is the political point scoring that Whitty mentioned but emanating from the wrong mouth!

In a recent article the CEO of CRUK Michelle Mitchell has said that “It’s time to press the brakes on a growing cancer crisis”.

She rightly points out that “The pandemic has already had a devastating impact on cancer patients. Cancer Research UK’s patient survey resulted in almost a third experiencing delays, cancellations or changes to treatment this year. The pandemic has also had an unequal impact on different patient groups, with the number of people diagnosed with prostate, lung and bowel cancer particularly impacted” and also that the governments increased focus on booster jabs might only exacerbate the situation. “Right now, that means making sure that ramped up efforts on vaccines don’t inadvertently make people think the NHS is closed for business”. I mentioned vaccine boosters above and the ‘nudge’ from Boris however, when Michelle says that “As the Covid-19 pandemic crisis continues, we must act now to stop us spiralling into a cancer one”, I personally think that that ship has alas already sailed?

Hypofractionation may be the holy grail

The FAST-Forward trial has showed that 26Gy given in five daily fractions for breast radiotherapy is an effective treatment for tumour control and is as well tolerated by patients as was moderate hypofractionation over 3 weeks. It is also more convenient for patients and should increase capacity for radiotherapy departments and is now being adopted as the standard of care within the global radiotherapy community. The Covid pandemic has generated a rapid rethink on hypofractionation implementation.

Prostate hypofractionation is also now used in certain settings and so the two most common forms of treatment both now have a novel ‘fast-track’ treatment option.

Moderate hypofractionation is now the recommended standard of care for localised prostate cancer following the results of trials including CHHiP where 60Gy in 20 fractions appears effective and safe and should be considered the standard of care for men with intermediate-risk prostate cancer. Additionally, this potentially saves each patient over 3 weeks of hospital visits for their prostate radiotherapy, once again assisting with capacity issues.

More extreme hypofractionation has been evaluated in HYPO, a trial which randomised patients to receive either conventional fractionation (78 Gy in 39 fractions) or a highly fractionated schedule of 42.7Gy in 7 fractions delivered I believe on alternate days.

SABR delivers ‘ultra-hypofractionated’ treatment, usually in five fractions or less but NHS England state that there is currently not enough evidence to allow SABR to be a standard of care and so as of writing it seems NHS patients with localised prostate cancer only have access to SABR within the context of the PACE trial. PACE is a multicentre trial based at the Royal Marsden Hospital. The trial consists of two parallel randomisation processes A and B where a prescribed dose of 36.25Gy in 5 fractions to the PTV is the SABR regimen in A.

The addition of the very latest NHS Proton Beam Therapy centre at UCLH in London to the one in Manchester and 3 provided by leading private radiotherapy service provider Rutherford Healthcare will only help matters. It should also be noted that Rutherford Health have offered to treat NHS patients on a ‘not for profit or cost’ basis and that the private sector does have both spare capacity and both highly trained staff and state of the art equipment. As I have said in many previous blogs, to use the private sector in this time of crisis is simply a ‘no-brainer’. The NHS bought spare beds and basic private healthcare from that sector at huge cost when Nightingale hospitals were also all the rage but strangely not radiotherapy services.

So, it seems that fewer fractions will indeed assist greatly in the current crisis if only the NHS agree to new tariffs and accept the current data on SABR and other trials as above showing hypofractionation to be safely tolerated. We’ll see.

The cancer legacy could do more damage than Covid

The press and main stream media in the UK have regularly acknowledged the seriousness of the current crisis and this headline is one of many recent ones that discuss how we are facing a ‘cancer catastrophe’ after huge numbers of referrals were missed during lockdown as this headline correctly suggests.

The experts argue what can be done in an article written by Laura Donnelly with comments from Prof Pat Price. The link to the newspaper article is below while have also created a sample of some of the recent headlines and impact quotes on social media and news channels that sum up where we are today.

Here are some of the recent ‘cancer -crisis’ headlines on twitter and in the news in the past few weeks.

50,000 people walking around who have cancer but don’t know it because of the disruptions.

50,000 missing cancer patients, 24,000 also with significantly delayed treatment.

More people every day are failing to get their diagnosis.

Easily the biggest disaster in my career in oncology.

When it comes to cancer, a 4-week delay in treatment means a 10 per cent fall in survival, but we can’t see the damage from that yet – people who are not being treated when they are curable, who will die in 4 or 5 years

Tens of thousands of needless cancer deaths

A decade long crisis and unrecoverable

Without a radical new cancer plan and ringfenced investment in cancer, Covid’s deadly legacy will run on for a decade in the form of thousands of cancer patients dying unnecessarily

Technology driven and Covid safe treatments like Radiotherapy need funding to start working now

We need ringfenced investment in cancer workforce & lifesaving treatment

A tumour won’t grow and spread uncontrollably over days or weeks, but months are often the difference between life or death.

The National Audit Office report outlining up to 740,000 missing referrals for suspected cancer is catastrophic. Most won’t have cancer, but a sizeable percentage will and don’t know it. Where’s the press conference for these people?

Terrifying numbers from the Macmillan report on the cancer crisis:

– Prostate cancer cases down 23%

– Breast cancer down 12%

Tragically, the UK’s poor cancer survival rates look set to continue.

The UK Lung Cancer Coalition is warning of potentially 2,500 additional lung cancer deaths due to delays caused by lockdown. I fear it could be worse than that with the confusion between Covid and

Women being diagnosed with advanced stage breast cancer as much as 48% higher at times than expected.

Early diagnosis saves lives.

The scale of the cancer crisis is nothing short of catastrophic.

The NHS is missing cancer patients.

Cancer does not discriminate; many of these will be young men and women in the prime of their lives.

One of the most heart-breaking parts of being an oncologist today is when a patient has come to me, often with a young family, and the prognosis is very poor. If they had presented a month or two earlier, far more could have been done.

The NHS waiting list is now over 6m people

Whitty is wrong in my opinion

Claims that Covid-19 is being prioritised over other serious illnesses are a “complete inversion of reality”, England’s chief medical officer Chris Witty has said as my title headline to this blog states but if you bear in mind the above quotes there is no doubt that many serious diseases are being left far behind that will become a long lasting legacy of a policy of lockdowns that are at best a blunt tool causing collateral damage vastly outweighing many of the potential benefits.

Whitty then added:

“If we had not had the lockdowns, the whole system would have been in deep, deep trouble and the impact on things like heart attacks and strokes, and all the other things people must still come forward for when they have them, would have been even worse than it was.”

He contentiously also added that: “I think this is sometimes said by people who have no understanding of health at all. But I don’t think it’s said by anyone who’s serious, if I’m honest. And when they say it it’s usually because they want to make a political point”.

“The reality is, and if you ask any doctor working in any part of the system, they will say this, that what is threatening our ability to do cancer, what is threatening our ability to do all these things, is the fact that so much of the NHS effort, so many of the beds are having to be put over to Covid and that we’re having to work in a less efficient way because Covid is there”

And so all the red flags raised by Karol Sikora over the last almost 2 years and the unstinting efforts of Prof Pat Price and the #CatchUpWithCancer campaign added to other publicity from leading cancer charities such as CRUK, The ICR, MacMillan and others who have all expressed the view that ‘cancer has been forgotten’ are politicly motivated and mischievous? Perhaps Whitty didn’t mean these people directly but I have not seen others make persistent political points bar a few leading MP’s who have been part of a growing voice for cancer patients in Westminster such as Tim Farron and Grahame Morris who represent the valid points of view of the Radiotherapy UK charity in the House of Commons.

https://www.civilserviceworld.com/professions/article/chief-medical-officer-lashes-out-at-claims-covid-is-overprioritised

Chris Whitty has also come under fire from other MPs when he urged people to limit their social interactions due to the rise of the Omicron variant with some ‘soft-signals’ as to how to behave during Christmas and New Year and was accused of putting the country at risk of becoming a ‘public health socialist state’ by MP Joy Morrissey, who is Justice Secretary Dominic Raab’s parliamentary private secretary and who has since deleted the tweet.

Where do you draw the line between medical advice and government policy and are, we now a ‘public health socialist state’ to the detriment of everything else? There are some who think that ‘Stalinist’ influences still permeate the NHS and that regular propaganda is one piece of the jigsaw that deflects criticism of a failing service. After all the NHS is meant to protect us and us not protect it and so us shielding it papers over the cracks of underfunding, poor performance and mismanagement, that could be seen to be a ‘political’ policy in part. Don’t get me wrong, I worked in the NHS for many years and believe in it but I also have private healthcare insurance, just in case!

The breakdown of elective care

There is a good paper on the effect of Covid-19 on elective care in the NHS and how that has affected waiting lists that have now reached the highest level since current records began.

The link below shows that 6 million fewer people to date completed elective care pathways between January 2020 and July 2021 than would have been expected based on pre-pandemic numbers and that elective care has been hit harder in certain parts of the country as part of yet another seemingly health-care based, post code lottery as in radiotherapy.

Just as Covid-19 has exposed inequalities in other parts of life it states that “access to elective treatment fell further in the most socioeconomically deprived areas of England between January 2020 and July 2021 than in less deprived areas”.

It also highlights the fact that “As well as fewer patients being treated, 7.5 million fewer people were referred into consultant-led elective care between January 2020 and July 2021 than would have been expected based on pre-pandemic numbers. These ‘missing patients’ remain the biggest unknown in planning to address the backlog of unmet need created by the pandemic”.

To end this blog I have included here one of the latest news headlines on the cancer crisis that also calls into question the point made by Chris Witty that the missing cancer patients have been lost to political posturing and not any long term issues with the way the NHS is run, you can make up your own mind I’m sure!

Britain on edge of ‘cancer avalanche’ which could cripple NHS

Britain’s cancer care is at “one minute to midnight” and faces being overwhelmed by “an avalanche from which the country will never recover”, experts say.

Richard Sullivan, Professor of Cancer and Global Health at King’s College London, said: “Cancer healthcare professionals have been working flat out during the pandemic but have been hampered at every turn by a ‘Covid-only’ mentality to healthcare.”

Professor Pat Price, a leading cancer specialist and co-founder of the Catch Up With Cancer campaign said cancer services are still being disrupted even as we move into the third year of pandemic restrictions: “We’re one minute to midnight in terms of this Covid induced cancer crisis becoming an avalanche from which we can’t recover”.

“It was already urgent and since the scare over Omicron people are again cancelling vital cancer checks, cancer staff are being redeployed again”.

“Cancer patients feel as if they have been thrown under the bus. There are so many in the backlog and so many cancer patients are seeing immense suffering. It’s as though it doesn’t matter that we will have unnecessary cancer deaths. I fear we may never get back on track.”

And so, with the words of Chris Whitty ringing loudly in our ears that Covid-19 is not being prioritised over other serious illnesses and saying that this is a “complete inversion of reality”, I repeat what I said at the start that two leading UK Oncology experts have said on here that they feel patients are being thrown under a bus!

A blog by Duncan Hynd DCR(t) A radiographer’s life, a 41-year career in radiotherapy. January 2022

