Radpro Radiotherapy World View

Brand new PBT centre in London at UCLH opens, clinical indications for PBT from Mevion Medical, an update on the ‘Catch Up With Cancer’ Campaign and how radiotherapy became a lifesaver – from X-rays to the proton beam.

Proton Beam Therapy Centre starts treating patients

A new national proton beam therapy centre based at UCLH has treated its first patients.

The centre, housed within the lower floors of the Grafton Way Building, is the second of only two NHS centres in the UK. Between them, the two will cover the whole of England, with the UCLH centre treating patients in the south and The Christie in Manchester treating patients in the north.

Read more: https://www.uclh.nhs.uk/news/proton-beam-therapy-centre-opens

Clinical indications for Proton Therapy from Mevion Medical

Proton therapy is the ideal treatment for many types of tumors, especially tumours in sensitive locations of the body and in pediatric patients.

A great resource for Proton Therapy implementation and uptake information from Mevion Medical including an extensive library of clinical evidence with ready access to all.

Read more: https://www.mevion.com/why-proton-therapy/clinical-indications?utm_campaign=Clinical%20Indications%20on%20Mevion.com&utm_content=193886126&utm_medium=social&utm_source=twitter&hss_channel=tw-205409853

A debate on ‘Access to Radiotherapy’ and the UK ‘Covid-induced’ cancer crisis from the Catch Up With Cancer campaign

‘Inaccessibility of radiotherapy treatment is an undeniable crisis costing lives’

In just over 24 hours, 2000 people emailed their MP and there were 800 responses to the call for radiotherapy experiences to be shared in the dabate! Around 10 MPs requested to speak at the radiotherapy debate led by Radiotherapy UK working to ensure that the best radiotherapy treatment is available – no matter where you are in the UK.

You can listen to the whole debate on Parliament TV ‘catch-up player’ here or go to @radiotherapy_UK on twitter to keep in touch.

Watch the debate here: https://www.parliamentlive.tv/Event/Index/3788b245-0a5b-441e-91c8-2a28c4e03083

A radiotherapy journey from Röntgen in 1895 up to the present day with research into Flash RT.

A fantastic feature article in The Guardian on how radiotherapy became a lifesaver – from X-rays to the proton beam.

Provided to more than a quarter of cancer patients, today’s targeted radiotherapy is cutting edge, cost-effective and can be curative – and has come a long way from its experimental (and Nobel prize-winning) origins.

Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/cancer-revolutionaries/2021/dec/21/how-radiotherapy-became-a-lifesaver-from-x-rays-to-the-proton-beam

Webcrawler – January 2022

Bite-Size world news-items in radiotherapy this month:

Great article showing the use of MRgRT in volume reduction and OAR sparing. Information is power from Elekta!

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34981300/

RaySearch signs agreement with Proton International Arkansas to provide RayStation at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Radiation Oncology Center.

https://www.raysearchlabs.com/media/press-releases/2022/raysearch-signs-agreement-with-proton-international-arkansas-to-provide-raystation-at-the-uams-radiation-oncology-center/

Following Cervical Health Awareness Month, MVision are sharing a preview of their guideline-based AI segmentation, GBAIS™, female pelvis model. It covers 16 OARS and follows consensus guidelines, including ESTRO & RTOG

https://www.mvision.ai/#Radiotherapy

New meta-analysis may help guide treatment planning for patients with high-risk prostate cancer

https://medicalxpress.com/news/2022-01-meta-analysis-treatment-patients-high-risk-prostate.html

Cervical cancer patient given all-clear after AI therapy in UK first

https://www.mirror.co.uk/lifestyle/health/cervical-cancer-patient-given-clear-26016448?utm_source=twitter.com&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=sharebar

Unnecessary Use of Radiotherapy Persists in End-of-life Patients

https://www.medscape.com/viewarticle/966720

Genetics predicts toxic side effects to prostate cancer radiotherapy

https://www.newswise.com/articles/genetics-predicts-toxic-side-effects-to-prostate-cancer-radiotherapy#.YeGTZ-eCKi8.twitter

ASTRO provides new guidance on the use of external beam radiation therapy for primary liver cancers

https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220112/ASTRO-provides-new-guidance-on-the-use-of-external-beam-radiation-therapy-for-primary-liver-cancers.aspx

Scientists develop a deep transfer learning model that automates radiation treatment planning for tricky-to-plan cancers

https://physicsworld.com/a/automated-radiotherapy-planning-a-deep-transfer-learning-approach/

‘The democratization of cancer care’. Adaptive radiotherapy and Varian Ethos. An interesting synopsis.

https://new.siemens.com/global/en/company/innovation/inventors/cancer-therapy.html

Smaller and more mobile upright radiation therapy equipment could prove to be an important factor in helping reduce backlogs of cancer care created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

https://www.healthawareness.co.uk/oncology/helping-cut-the-cancer-care-backlog-with-new-upright-approach/

Black Prostate Cancer Patients’ Radiation Therapy Outcomes Better Even with Higher Risk Disease

https://www.insideprecisionmedicine.com/topics/oncology/prostate-cancer/black-prostate-cancer-patients-radiation-therapy-outcomes-better-even-with-higher-risk-disease/

Did you know the forecast for the upcoming 2022 National Proton Conference includes balmy beaches and 'Hot-Topics' in Proton Therapy!

Blog: Our selection of leading blogs in our field.

Chris Whitty has denied that Covid-19 is being prioritised over other illnesses as a “complete inversion of reality”.

When Boris said we ‘must all stay at home’ he put fuel on the fire of a cancer crisis that had been smouldering for many years.

Read the blog here:

https://www.radpro.org.uk/2022/01/19/january-22-blog/

With the NHS and care homes about to enter a world of compulsory vaccination of staff against Covid-19 and vaccine passports now all the rage in Europe, just how authoritarian will health care become, especially in radiotherapy?

Read the blog here:

https://www.radpro.org.uk/2022/01/02/january-blog-2/

The two January 2022 blogs by Duncan Hynd DCR(t)…A Radiographer’s Life, a 41-year career in Radiotherapy.

FLASH Radiotherapy: The Clinical Translation of Ultra-High Dose Rate Electron Therapy

This video presentation is from the IntraOp Medical symposium at the recent 2021 Flash Radiotherapy and Particle Therapy Conference.