Dying matters, doesn’t it?

Having been involved in radiotherapy all my working life and at the pointy end clinically at the start as a practising therapeutic radiographer, I have always been a supporter of, to a greater or lesser extent ‘assisted dying’ in some form or other. I am sure that my work with cancer patients has influenced this in many ways.

As an atheist I have no conflicting religious beliefs nor am I apostatizing but based on the experience of my dad dying all in a bit of a rush from a sudden but not totally unexpected cardiac arrest aged just 69 alongside painful and prolonged metastatic prostate cancer, I feel like he had a ‘good death’. Especially as a few days earlier we had talked about this on New-Year’s eve and his hopes for those left behind. I think he knew his time was up and for me anyway, it was a good way to go.

Over the last few weeks this subject has come to the fore, not only in the national press and media but also in our radiotherapy sector when it comes to the palliative care of cancer patients. A few recent headlines have stood out and so I propose to review them here. I will stick to the secular views and leave the more spiritual arguments for another day, but I do have a reply forum at the end of this blog for those of you who I appreciate, this matters much more to!

Man investigated for murder after ‘helping sick wife die’ 23 years ago

The Sunday Times reported in early January that a former army nurse had admitted to having helped his wife die 23 years ago and who is now being investigated by Devon and Cornwall police, potentially being charged with murder.

He was advised to see a solicitor but didn’t bother as he bravely stated “I know what I want to say, and that’s all there is to it” He realised that by doing this he may have confessed to an offence but he assumed that the police would not follow it up.

The investigation began after Douglas Laing, 71, wrote a letter to The Sunday Times back in October ‘21

“I helped my wife to die — and then told no one for 20 years”

He mentioned how as an ex-nurse her doctors had allowed him to administer all her medications to the extent that when under usual circumstances, she would have had to enter hospice care he gave her sedatives and painkillers allowing her to remain at home with her family.

On the day she decided herself to die when the pain of her terminal ovarian cancer became too much to bear, Laing injected her with a lethal dose of drugs, she hugged her family, said goodbye and died.

The Sunday Times has refused to give the police access to any journalistic material linked to the case that has become a key component to the recent launch of the ‘Dying with Dignity’ campaign in May ‘21, who wish to reverse a 60 -year prohibition on assisted dying in England and Wales. They wish to see this become a choice for terminally ill adults who are in the last 6 months of life, mentally ‘compos- mentis’ and agreed to by a high court judge and two independent medics.

The police have a very poor track record when it comes to pursuing these cases that are certainly not as ‘prima-facie’ as they might seem and tend to waste valuable time and money investigating people who in their view have simply done best by their loved ones. ‘Dying with Dignity’ add that much distress and anxiety is caused to families who are essentially prosecuted for assisted suicide but very rarely successfully.

It seems that even buying someone a ticket to Switzerland can be seen to be assisting someone to die in the eyes of the law and this has to change, while in Scotland where I live a bill called ‘Assisted Dying for Terminally ill Adults’ is about to pass through Holyrood for a vote. The proposal is to enable competent adults who are terminally ill to be provided at their request with assistance to end their life.

Liam McArthur MSP states that:

“I have long believed that the people of Scotland should be able to access safe and compassionate assisted dying if they choose, rather than face the potential of a prolonged and painful death”. If passed this will be one rare SNP policy that I will support with much gusto!

Hospital officials cannot be trusted to enact assisted dying, peers told ahead of debate. Assisted dying law would give ‘unaccountable power’ to doctors, warns bishop

The Rt Rev James Jones, a former Bishop of Liverpool and chairman of the Hillsborough disaster independent panel has aired his concerns in a letter seen by the Daily Telegraph, ahead of peers in the ‘Lords’ debating an amendment to ‘Health and Social Care Bill’ on assisted dying.

Having overseen and reported on the events at Hillsborough where 97 people died, he is well aware of the potential for cover ups and in his words “the patronising way that a range of state agencies treated ordinary people”.

Experience has taught him that “those in positions of power cannot be trusted with the fate of the terminally ill”. To change the culture of caring in favour of providing “medical assistance” for patients to end their own lives “creates too many risks leaving people unprotected from the patronising way which institutions, including sadly hospitals Trusts can behave”

He has also led the independent inquiry into the many reported deaths at the Gosport War Memorial Hospital.

The Hillsborough disaster happened on the 5 April 1989 just before the FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest started and in the Leppings Lane end reserved for Liverpool supporters.

Shortly before kick-off, the South Yorkshire police match-day commander David Duckenfield ordered exit gate C to be opened allowing a surge of thousands of fans into standing only ‘pens’ that were already full leading to 97 deaths and 766 injuries from crush injuries. Because of increased levels of violence at matches in the 80’s in the UK and the deaths of 39 Juventus fans in Brussels at the Heysel Stadium in 1985 at the European Cup final, supporters were fenced into secure pens with no free exit via locked gates.

Lord Justice Taylor decided following an inquiry in August 1989 that safety failings at Sheffield Wednesday’s Hillsborough ground and mishandling of events by South Yorkshire police, caused the disaster. He also criticised the police for their campaign of suggesting that Liverpool supporters had been drunk and arrived late, many without tickets.

However, no criminal charges were brought while the police amazingly restarted their crusade of blame before the first inquest. In March 1991 a jury came to a verdict of accidental death. The families fought a campaign against this for 21 years, finally seeing it quashed in 2012 following the landmark report of the Hillsborough independent panel lead by the above Bishop James Jones.

The deceased families 21-year fight was finally justified in April 2016, when this inquest’s jury found that the 96 (another fan died some years later from a related medical issue) had been unlawfully killed and that Liverpool supporters had not contributed to the disaster in any way.

However, since then nobody has been held responsible for the deaths and injuries or the propaganda of blame by the police.

The Gosport War Memorial Hospital independent panel review in 2018 found that amid a “disregard for human life” and what has been called a “culture of shortening lives of a large number of patients” that a total of 456 patients died after being given opiates at the hospital between 1987 and 2001.

As of yet no charges have been brought while the police began an inquiry in 2019 into 700 of the deaths.

As I write the police are now examining 15,000 death certificates at the site now often referred to as the ‘Dr Opiate’ hospital. ‘Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate’ are managing the investigation, codenamed Operation Magenta.

So, we have a Bishop referring to unlawful deaths without any mention of any divine being and putting over a powerful argument for extreme caution when it comes to ending life if and when law and our culture allows. He has been involved in some very high profile inquires and so his view are not to be taken lightly.

Being Mortal – a book by Atul Gawande

“For most of human history, death was a common, ever-present possibility. It didn’t matter whether you were five or fifty – every day was a roll of the dice.”

However, as medical developments broaden the horizons of survival more each year, we have become increasingly detached from the reality of simply being mortal. This has been exacerbated by Covid-19 in that the regular daily number of deaths in the UK of around 1600 has been diminished by the number of daily deaths “within 21 days of a positive Covid-19 test” and people dying from cancer, heart disease and other killers have largely been forgotten to the extent that many would rather stay at home, wear masks and vaccinate every single person in perpetuity, just in case.

This book explores the modern experience of mortality – what it’s like to get old and die, how medicine has changed this and how it hasn’t, where our ideas about death have gone wrong.

Atul Gawande outlines his experiences as a surgeon and those of his patients and family, and learns to accept the limits of what he can do to help people. His argument that a good 6 months of life at the end is better than a year of poor life quality when under the influence of harmful pharmaceutical or debilitating surgical interventions and so the timing of saying ‘no’ when offered treatment is critical to end of life care.

I read it, it’s a great book with one big take-away… don’t fall over!

Unnecessary use of radiotherapy persists in end-of-life patients

The use of unnecessary radiotherapy in patients with metastatic cancer who are near the end of their lives is still much higher than ASTRO guidelines suggest it should be. A comprehensive study carried out in the US emphasises the need for closer observance of the guidelines.

The study was published online in January in the JAMA Health Forum.

To summarise some quotes and statements from the article:

“No patient should be subjected to extended or protracted treatments that are not evidence-based,” lead author Patricia Santos, MD, from the Department of Radiation Oncology at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Centre in New York City.

“Given that patients at the end of life are a particularly vulnerable population, it should concern practitioners that extended radiotherapy is still quite common in this population,” she added.

Senior author Erin Gillespie, MD, also from Sloan Kettering, agreed. “Our findings should matter to patients and practitioners alike as overtreatment or unnecessary treatment of any kind can increase the risk of potential harm without proven benefit.”

“And stakes are arguably highest for patients with metastatic cancer, for whom quality not quantity of life is our primary goal,” Gillespie emphasized. The study results underscore “the importance of not offering extended treatments to any patient, as some will invariably end up spending a disproportionate amount of their remaining days on treatment,” she said.

The thrust of the article rests on non-concordant and concordant care, two words that I needed to look up, the results are here!

What is non concordant care?

The aim of concordance is the establishment of a therapeutic alliance between the clinician and patient. Concordance is synonymous with patient-centred care. Non-concordance may occur if a therapeutic partnership is not established and therefore may denote failure of the interaction.

Guideline for non-concordant radiotherapy:

The analysis was limited to collecting data on patients who were age 65 years or older and who died within 90 days of treatment planning.

Radiotherapy was considered to be ‘non-concordant’ if the number of treatments exceeded 10 fractions or the radiation was delivered using a technique that has not been recommended by ASTRO from the list I have discovered below.

More than one-fifth of patients with metastatic cancer at the end of life received radiotherapy outside of recommended guidelines it said.

“Our findings suggest that the burden of unnecessary radiotherapy in the metastatic setting is shared by a sizeable proportion of patients near the end of life, underscoring the importance of guideline adherence,” the researchers stated.

I was not aware that ASTRO have a ‘Choosing Wisely’ diktat that states professionals should not routinely use extended fractionation schemes for palliation of bone metastases, nor should they routinely add adjuvant whole brain radiation therapy to stereotactic radiosurgery for limited brain metastases.

These are the 5 ‘Don’ts’ on the list from ASTRO for your interest:

Don’t recommend radiation following hysterectomy for endometrial cancer patients with low risk disease. Don’t routinely offer radiation therapy for patients who have resected non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) negative margins N0-1 disease. Don’t initiate non-curative radiation therapy without defining the goals of treatment with the patient and considering palliative care referral. Do not routinely recommend follow up mammograms more often than annually for women who have had radiotherapy following breast conserving surgery Don’t routinely add adjuvant whole brain radiation therapy to stereotactic radiosurgery for limited brain metastases.

However, as prognosis can be very difficult to assess in patients with metastatic disease, especially in bone and brain and the fact that the US has a ‘insurance based’ system where centres are paid for delivering radiotherapy, I’m not hugely surprised by these findings. If you go back to the book by Atul Gawande, this is where the saying ‘No’ is meant to kick in.

People may be overtreated as they die, making death less humane, experts suggest

As with the article above on radiotherapy ‘over-treatment’ there is also a general, overarching move to offer too much treatment these days with little concern for, as Atul Gawande discusses in his book, the trade-off between living a good 6 months or a bad year before death and who makes those decisions and what medical, financial, familial, personal or quality criteria are they based on?

“Over the last 60 years, dying has moved from the family and community setting to become the concern of health systems”, according to a new report by the Lancet Commission.

The report suggests that the populous of the UK may be overtreated while they die, making death a lot less humane as the impact of formal healthcare systems and the state grows and the role of families and communities lessens while in poorer countries, where people have little if any access to end of life care, “particularly to opioids”, they have far less control, if any.

The major factors of a ‘good death’ as I touched on at the start are summarised as “dignity, absence of pain, an element of control, easy access to family and friends, and good communication”.

It’s reported that it is much easier to go on treating people than it is to have what has been called ‘the difficult conversation’ as to ending medical interventions so that people are aware of the benefits and risks of different options and their impact on the quality of end of life.

In the UK around one in five people who require end of life care are at home while the report suggests more attention should be paid to the dying, their families and communities, and the “social and cultural aspects of death”.

It is not difficult to conceive that when the NHS began, in general death occurred in younger people, far more quickly and was less likely to occur in an institution while doctors had much less capacity to delay death or manage end of life symptoms.

The article says that “people have also become much less familiar with death” which is an often-used expression these days while Covid-19 has further confused this as I have expressed earlier when it seems to be that the virus is the only danger to us out there!

Yes, dying does matter!

Dying Matters are a charity that help people talk more openly about dying & grief and are part of Hospice UK.

They have just announced that 100,000 additional people have died in their own home across the UK since the start of the pandemic, compared to historical data.

That is over 1,000 excess deaths at home each week since March 2020 and in each case very little is known about the experience of those who have died and the impact on the families and friends who cared for them.

For many, dying at home is seen as a personal choice. But the pandemic has largely removed that choice, with the pressure on the NHS meaning that many people died where they were and not in many cases where they wanted to be.

The overall picture of where people are dying has dramatically changed and this is part of a long-term trend which is set to continue way beyond Covid-19. The health-care sectors and the NHS are struggling to keep their heads above water and many thousands of people may have been stuck at home without the pain relief, symptom management, emotional and practical support they needed. Remember the Stay Home -Protect the NHS – Save Lives mantra? People did this and the above is part of the outcome along with the cancer crisis.

The charity wants 3 key things:

1. The Covid-19 public inquiries across the UK to examine this issue.

2. More support for people who are dying in their own homes or in the community.

3. A health and care system where all staff are adequately trained in supporting those who are dying, and their loved ones, so that the system is properly set up to support people at the end of their lives.

You can follow them on twitter @DyingMatters and @HospiceUK. Other social media support is available from ‘Compassion in Dying’ or on twitter @AGoodDeath. Their remit is ‘helping you prepare for the end of life. How to talk about it, plan for it, and record your wishes’

To end, I think there is a fine balance to be made between assisted and non-assisted dying and when to decide to stop any treatment, one that in 2022 should come down to personal choice with the right checks and balances in place and sufficient support to legally carry out those wishes whether that is in a special clinic like Dignitas, via a medical professional at home or care home and in a NHS setting. England, Wales and Scotland are all looking at passing bills that might make this possible in the near future.

There shouldn’t be a scenario now that when a relative is ready to die, it takes the bravery of a family member to carry out the ‘assist’ especially when promises may have been made between family members as to when a person wants to die, with who and where. I don’t treat my pets that way, but presently would have to make my partner suffer and struggle to understand why that is?

