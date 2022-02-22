Radpro Radiotherapy World View

things you need to know for February 2022

Our curated news-feed from partners and the media featuring 5 things you need to know this month about how ‘Small has become Beautiful’ in radiotherapy and proton therapy.

Elekta Unity MR-Linac at home in a small radiotherapy department

Access to sophisticated radiation therapy technology is often associated with large medical centers, their correspondingly large radiotherapy departments employing dozens of professionals, including radiation oncologists, physicists, dosimetrists and radiotherapy technologists (RTT). The Elekta Unity MR-Linac is an example of an advanced radiotherapy solution that has found its home in places like these.

Read More: https://focus.elekta.com/2022/02/elekta-unity-mr-linac-at-home-in-a-small-radiotherapy-department/

Mevion Selected to Equip New Proton Therapy and Research Center in San Antonio

It will be the first proton therapy system in San Antonio and South Texas to provide this advanced alternative to conventional radiation therapy for cancer.

Mevion Medical Systems and Proton International announce the selection of the MEVION S250i Proton Therapy System with HYPERSCAN Pencil Beam Scanning (PBS) to equip the UT Health San Antonio Proton Therapy and Research Center.

Dedicated to advancing the design and accessibility of proton therapy worldwide, Mevion was the first company to innovate this new single-room platform and continues to further the science and application of proton therapy.

Read more: https://www.mevion.com/newsroom/press-releases/mevion-selected-equip-new-proton-therapy-research-center-san-antonio?utm_campaign=PI%20UT%20San%20Antonio%20PR&utm_content=197140381&utm_medium=social&utm_source=twitter&hss_channel=tw-205409853

Watch to see just how much smaller are we making Particle Therapy treatment rooms

The benefits of utilising our upright solutions is transformational! Taking Particle Therapy to more people in more places previously out-of-the-question.

Watch here: https://twitter.com/RadProWebsite/status/1489157634955653125?cxt=HHwWisC94dS-xqopAAAA

Advances in pencil-beam scanning and robotics could make compact, gantry-less proton therapy a reality

The ability to deliver proton therapy without the use of a gantry could help it become a more affordable radiotherapy option for cancer patients. Researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) have investigated the feasibility of using pencil-beam scanning (PBS) with robotic positioning and immobilization devices to do just that.

Read more: https://physicsworld.com/a/can-pencil-beam-scanning-enable-gantry-free-proton-therapy/

Israeli start-up uses ‘Hebrew U’ breakthrough to cut the cost of treating cancer with Proton Therapy

Technology developed by HIL Applied Medical, based on a breakthrough by scientists at Hebrew University, is set to deliver proton-beam radiotherapy to millions of cancer patients who cannot access it today because the machines are too big and too expensive.

HIL’s technology is based on its patented approach to particle acceleration and beam delivery. Using a breakthrough achieved by the Hebrew University’s high-energy physics lab, it combines nanotechnology with ultra-high-intensity lasers and advanced magnetics, enabling HIL to reduce the size, complexity and cost of proton therapy systems without compromising clinical utility

Read more: https://www.timesofisrael.com/spotlight/israeli-startup-uses-hebrew-u-breakthrough-to-cut-the-cost-of-treating-cancer/

Webcrawler- February ‘22

Bite-Size world news-items in radiotherapy:

AHPGIC to offer diploma in #radiotherapy technology

https://www.newindianexpress.com/states/odisha/2022/feb/06/ahpgic-to-offer-diploma-in-radiotherapy-technology-2415991.html

Radioactivity boasts benefits in medicine and beyond

https://eandt.theiet.org/content/articles/2022/02/radioactivity-boasts-benefits-in-medicine-and-beyond/#.YgeMwEga1aU.twitter

VarianThink™ is a novel online learning and training environment that’s open for all oncology, all the time

https://bit.ly/3s2xzGv

Accuray TomoTherapy® Helical Radiotherapy System Helps Preserve Breast Cancer Patients’ Long-term Heart and Lung Functionality

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/accuray-tomotherapy-helical-radiotherapy-system-helps-preserve-breast-cancer-patients-long-term-heart-and-lung-functionality-301479493.html

More needs to be done to help cancer patients access radiotherapy services in Zimbabwe

https://www.chronicle.co.zw/more-needs-to-be-done-to-help-cancer-patients-access-radiotherapy-service-2/

Scientists develop affordable X-ray tube-based system for FLASH RT

https://www.dotmed.com/news/story/57040

Nigeria needs over 300 new radiotherapy machines

https://www.premiumtimesng.com/health/health-news/509706-world-cancer-day-nigeria-needs-over-300-radiotherapy-machines.html#.Yf5Z5OlfBTs.twitter

Three years ago, Maastro treated its 1st Proton Therapy patient with the MEVION S250i. It is the only proton center in the Netherlands successfully meeting its business plans.

https://maastro.nl/news-research/less-side-effects-with-proton-therapy-first-patient-treated/?utm_campaign=SM%20-%20Customer%20Content%20-%20Maastro%201st%20Patient%20Anniversary%202022&utm_content=196816053&utm_medium=social&utm_source=twitter&hss_channel=tw-205409853

Medical device firm TRUEinvivo has secured a patent for the latest version of its DOSEmapper technology, which measures radiation inside a patient’s body using strings of tiny glass beads

https://www.med-technews.com/news/latest-medtech-news/trueinvivo-secures-patent-for-radiation-measurement-technolo/

Addenbrooke’s consultant joins experts changing breast cancer treatment globally

https://www.cambridgeindependent.co.uk/news/addenbrookes-consultant-joins-experts-changing-breast-cance-9238047/

Use of Radiation Therapy as a Bridge-to-transplant in Liver Cancer

https://www.itnonline.com/videos/video-use-radiation-therapy-bridge-transplant-liver-cancer

Fun Facts – did you know?

In the very early 20th century Radium salt was initially applied to the skin to treat lesions and basal cell carcinoma.

Read more: Radioactivity boasts benefits in medicine and beyond https://eandt.theiet.org/content/articles/2022/02/radioactivity-boasts-benefits-in-medicine-and-beyond/#.YgeMwEga1aU.twitter

Blog: Our selection of leading blogs in our field

The February blog by Duncan Hynd DCR(t)…A Radiographer’s Life, a 41-year career in Radiotherapy.

Dying matters, doesn’t it?

The blog looks at assisted dying, radiotherapy in end of life care and when is it time to simply say no to further treatment?

https://www.radpro.org.uk/2022/02/07/feb-22-blog/

Podcast: Rad Chat

The first therapeutic radiographer led oncology podcast.

You can play catch-up on all episodes here or follow on twitter @rad__chat

Watch here: https://radchat.transistor.fm/

And finally – RadPro TV!

Our featured video of the month

Transforming Radiotherapy with FLASH Ultra High Dose Rates

Magdalena Bazalova-Carter, Ph.D., assistant professor, University of Victoria University, discusses the current state of ultra-high dose FLASH radiation therapy at the 2021 American Society of Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) annual meeting.

Watch here: https://www.itnonline.com/videos/video-transforming-radiotherapy-flash-ultra-high-dose-rates