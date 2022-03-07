Why don’t Boris and Sajid ‘get’ radiotherapy. To them it’s all about buzzwords like ‘diagnostics and targets’ and photo opportunities, isn’t it?

I couldn’t help but think that when I saw Boris Johnson operating a new Varian True-Beam Linear Accelerator at the Kent Oncology Centre and rotating the machine with the handset that he probably felt like I did on my first day as a Therapeutic Radiographer when handed the controls, desperately trying not to crash and break it! Just like Boris, I didn’t know much about radiotherapy either in those days as we were thrown in at the deep in as part of the diploma course, just a few days after acquiring our student uniforms.

Pic: Boris Johnson PM and Richie Sunak, Chancellor at Kent Oncology Centre

Some 42 years later I know a lot more about radiotherapy now as do many other far more high profile people in our field but they are all struggling to put over to the Government that we are in the grip of huge and tragic cancer crisis driven by lockdowns and Covid-19, but also due to drastic underfunding, a reliance on older technology and with a perfect storm of falling staffing levels and 87,000 missing cancer patients. It’s not for a lack of trying as the issues are now mentioned in the main stream media on a regular basis hence the photo opportunity below but nothing seems to be happening to address things in an urgent manner.

Even now, we don’t have a truly accurate handle on the full extent of the UK’s cancer crisis. King’s College Hospital’s London Institute of Cancer Statistics believe we might be ‘seriously underestimating’ the crisis with as many as 100,000 people affected by missed diagnosis or delayed diagnosis or treatment just between March 2020 and January 2021.

It has also been pointed out recently that our underfunded sector only receives 5% of the cancer budget, that is circa half the level of other similar countries and so now aside from our higher profile media savvy professionals over 50 MPs are calling for an £850 million investment in radiotherapy over three years. This welcome PR is likely fall out from the recent debate in parliament where the cancer crisis was discussed by MPs but funding for radiotherapy was sadly not mentioned directly in the ‘NHS Covid-19 recovery plans’ announced by Sajid Javed, Health Minister at the time I write.

Tim Farron MP recently asked the Health Minister whether he was aware that “radiotherapy ought to be accessed by 53 per cent of cancer patients in this country but is accessed by only 23 per cent, and that, as a proportion of our cancer budget, funding for radiotherapy in this country is only a little more than half the average for similar developed countries”

Sajid Javid replied: “The honourable gentleman raises a series of very important points, especially in what he said about cancer and radiotherapy. I agree with what he said about radiotherapy and the importance of investment in that, and there is a lot more investment. I referred earlier to the £6 billion extra capital budget, and a large part of that will be used for new diagnostics”.

“I hope he also agrees with me that, as well as radiotherapy, we need to invest in the very latest cutting-edge technology for cancer care, such as proton beam therapy, which I saw for myself last week in London.”

And so while the £6 billion will be hugely important, I fear the Health Minister understands the power of buzzwords such as diagnostics and proton therapy but not the underlying issues in the delivery of radiotherapy in the UK. Boris Johnson also announced at the same time a cabinet reshuffle but missed an opportunity to appoint a ‘Minister for Cancer’ that would have been a refreshing change to the ‘partygate’ problems he faces and someone who might have had a more immediate impact on our crisis with a deeper understanding of radiotherapy and its cost and modern efficacious benefits.

However, the photo opportunities of the PM and Chancellor operating new radiotherapy machines, while rare, very well received and probably well-intended will not impact on the crisis in our sector without dedicated hard cash.

It seems that the main reason for the Prime Minister and Chancellor visiting the Kent Oncology Centre was to promote in the media the upcoming launch of the new NHS app called ‘My Planned Care’ an online platform which will allow patients and carers to access tailored information ahead of planned treatment, including information on waiting times.

‘My Planned Care’ is part of the Elective Recovery Programme focused on empowering patients while they are on the elective pathway and has been developed to give patients more information specific to a range of conditions to enable a better understanding of supporting their own health while on the waiting list and to better understand how long they may be waiting.

Pic: The tweet regarding the PM’s visit to a Kent Oncology Centre

Despite the attention radiotherapy has received, in a recent Daily Telegraph article shown below and published on Sunday 2th February Prof Pat Price again warned that the now increasing 87,000 ‘missing’ cancer patients, a number re-calculated in recent research shows the “deadly cancer timebomb” NHS faces and so where do we go from here?

Pic: The Telegraph article in part.

Why don’t Boris and Sajed and other politicians ‘get it’ as my headline suggests and just what does £850m get you these days? I thought I’d take a closer look.

One problem is that the health secretaries are not healthcare professionals. Ours in Scotland, the hapless Hamza Yousaf has no clue as to how a health service should work while the SNP have overseen 14 years of a badly crumbling NHS infrastructure with little obvious evidence as to how to run or fund it properly aside from plenty of hospital or ambulance based selfies and more PR photo-opportunities that they do seem to be very good at. When questioned they simply point to Westminster and say that it’s also bad down there, a bit like having marriage problems and simply accepting them with the premise that others have problems too!

In England at least we have some MPs who have taken a great interest in radiotherapy such as Tim Farron and Graeme Morris and understands it’s benefits while both acknowledging the reasons for why the sector is failing now and how to remedy that.

However, one obvious reason they don’t ‘get it’ is that no one is able to spell it out to them one to one in terms that they understand. They will as always believe that that if they put money in one end of the NHS sausage factory the issue will simply go away in time and fit and healthy patients will exit out of the other end. With cancer this won’t happen as we know and these people will needlessly die.

The Governments overriding philosophy is to promise anything as long as tough targets are met, this might work for future projects but will not clear the cancer backlog or enhance and upgrade radiotherapy services. From our side it has taken a critical emergency to fully engage with politicians and while modern, state of the art precision radiotherapy delivery has been embraced by the growing private sector, this has possibly been to the detriment of the NHS who until now have always seemed reluctant to ask for help. They are now it seems.

Despite the £250m fund for the two new proton beam therapy centres in London and Manchester, little headline, dedicated or ringfenced funding aside from the recent issue of £56m of CRUK RadNet cash to look at radiotherapy research especially Flash RT over 5 years, not a lot has changed. Some form of ringfenced investment in radiotherapy equipment is urgently required.

The other often mentioned issue and one discussed in a recent ICR survey is that radiotherapy still has a reputation that it is outdated or old-fashioned and worryingly morbid in the eyes of the general public. More needs to be done to deal with these misconceptions and to get the benefits of radiotherapy across to the public and Government politicians alike. I am sure that the visit to the brand new UCLH Proton Therapy Centre by the health minister recently will have done some good here, I hope so.

‘NHS backlog plan welcome but medics say more staff needed to make it a reality’

Reaction to the ‘NHS Backlog plan’ has been mixed, with the main thrust being that building new diagnostic centres and spending money on new equipment will be less impactful unless staffing issues are addressed first.

There are around 93,000 vacancies within the NHS in England around 40,000 of which are nursing roles while a National Audit Office report in December estimated “missing” urgent referrals for suspected cancer during the pandemic could be as high as 740,000!

In our sector of radiotherapy the plan has been less enthusiastically received and in the article I have showcased below, Professor Pat Price, chair of charity Radiotherapy UK and the co-founder of the #CatchUpWithCancer campaign, says “Unless there is an unannounced investment in new cancer treatment capacity this is another major missed opportunity to clear the cancer backlog and save tens of thousands of lives.

“There is a tsunami of patients in this backlog and improving diagnostics is only part of the answer. We need more capacity in treatment too. In radiotherapy, we have the closest thing to a secret weapon to bring down waiting lists. But it does not appear to be a feature of the Government plan.”

One of the plan’s targets is that by March 2024, 75 per cent of patients referred by their GP for suspected cancer are diagnosed or have cancer ruled out within 28 days. This won’t clear the backlog but sets a goal that historically is often missed.

In radiotherapy there are now two schools of thought as to how to remedy staffing issues and the training of therapeutic radiographers.

While Boris looked less than confident rotating the very expensive Linear Accelerator mentioned at the start that brought back memories for me, I am more convinced that in our radiotherapy sector some professional bodies seem ‘locked-on’ to enhancing the top echelons of our profession with ‘advanced practice’ opportunities, possibly to the detriment of developing the bread and butter, working proletariat leading to a debilitating and what could be seen to be a self-inflicted staffing shortage that has to be addressed before or at least alongside new equipment funding and provision. I promised that I would desist trudging along this route again and will in future but it leads me nicely to the next two sections.

The long overdue start to the therapeutic radiographer degree apprenticeship has now begun with some hospitals recruiting suitable, potential apprentice ‘staff’ who will work at one radiotherapy centre learning the ropes while studying at a top local University. The tweet below from Hull is great to see.

The concept of being part of a team at one radiotherapy centre, making a name for yourself and being thrown in at the deep end rings bells with me as when I started my diploma at the Middlesex Hospital, I knew pretty quickly that this profession was for me but this is an extended course with a degree at the end. Hopefully the majority of apprentices will all stay within the profession, something that up to now has not happened with attrition rates still high.

The other option that the cancer crisis backlog in India has necessitated is offering a two-year diploma course to ‘fast-track’ the qualification of therapeutic radiographers. The article below states that, ‘With shortage of trained radiotherapy technicians posing a challenge in effective treatment of cancer patients, the Acharya Harihar Post Graduate Institute of Cancer (AHPGIC) here will soon offer a diploma course in radiotherapy technology (DRTT). The two-year diploma course, approved by the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB) will start from the current 2021-22 session’

Pic: The Taj-Mahal in India

This is to be rolled out across India to deal with the critical shortage of staff in radiotherapy and looks very similar to the now defunct UK DCR program. While a return to this in the UK would be anathema to many it would have made some sense here and could address the shortages far more quickly.

To finish it has been said recently in a ‘tongue in cheek’ way that radiotherapy is now a ‘secret weapon’ in the fight against cancer, a sad indictment against those in power in the NHS and Government who have yet again seemingly failed to acknowledge its effectiveness by way of dedicated funding and or a detailed cancer recovery plan. I therefore thought it would be interesting to see what will £850m buy you today using approximate prices (don’t hold me to them please) if the money is found for our sector or it’s spent elsewhere.

85 Elekta Unity MR Linacs with MR functional bunkers 30 Compact Single-Couch Proton Therapy machines 6 Multi-Couch Proton Therapy Centres 2,500 Therapeutic Radiographers paid over 10 years 300 Varian TrueBeam Linacs and concrete bunkers 1,200 new Ambulances 425 da Vinci robotic surgery systems 85,000 NHS hip replacements 42 single shots of the new Novartis Zolensma gene-therapy drug 21,250 new Tesla Model 3 electric-cars 20,000 kilos of Gold bullion 2,500 new build two-bedroom flats in Edinburgh 8 new A320 Airbus aeroplanes for EasyJet 3 new Boeing 737 based P8-A RAF Poseidon Anti-Submarine surveillance aircraft 1/4 of the new Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier 85% of the new Spurs football stadium in London 0.1% of the HS2 high speed railway line

And so you ‘pays your money and takes your choice’ and obviously £850m of ringfenced funding would go a huge way to updating the delivery of radiotherapy in the UK to a state of the art, high-precision service lessening the impact of the current post code lottery and reducing the cancer backlog… Boris, Sajid and even Richie, are you really listening to us?

You can read the entire NHS Covid-19 backlog plan below if you have some spare time!

March 2022 Blog for RadPro, a radiographer’s life, a 41-year career in radiotherapy by Duncan Hynd