A blog about the various resources you can use to help your learning by Emily Reed, therapeutic radiography student at Sheffield Hallam University.

Since beginning the course, I have looked into finding resources I could utilise that would help me with my learning towards my development to become a qualified Therapeutic Radiographer at the end of the three years. There have been several resources I have incorporated into my learning, that sit outside the standard curriculum, but are fantastic to use.

By using a variety of opportunities in our learning, it takes away any sense on monotony as you are expanding your knowledge, but doing it in a way that might be more fun to you, rather than just going back through copious PowerPoints and screencasts. That is not to say that the PowerPoints and screencasts aren’t useful, they are, but you can break up that fixed sense of learning with something else.

Rad Chat

Rad Chat is an amazing podcasting resource. It has helped me as a student, but it has also helped me personally. I have been very lucky to find a career first time round which I love and want to have a positive impact upon while I am a student and beyond, because in therapeutic radiography, I have found another connection to my mum and my dad in my choice. Because I am at an age where they can share more with me and I am in a place where I can and want to understand and appreciate everything my mum went through as a Breast Cancer patient, and can ask questions of my own. Listening to Rad Chat, it has given me a way to open the conversation and ask questions I never would have thought about asking. With my dad, “did you get any support as the family member of someone who is going through treatment?” With my mum, “were you offered any personalised care during treatment? What was it? Was it beneficial?” It has allowed me an insight into their lives when I was too young to fully grasp what was happening. From the podcasts I have realised how much I really want to be able to gain and understand oncology from a patients’ perspective. I have also noticed that I am reflecting much more after asking questions and listening to these podcasts, because I want to utilise the experiences patients have gone through to inform my practice and improve my knowledge and skills. I know that I want to have a big impact on patient experience and the podcasts motivate and encourage me to consider how I can do this, whilst linking to my own familial experiences.

Twitter & Instagram:

Twitter is an incredible community of Radiographers as it allows you to connect, share, encourage, collaborate, and support each other. It is a great to know that there is a network of professionals and students out there that want to connect. As a student I have learnt so much from peoples posts and it has been really inspiring connecting with role models and receiving encouragement. There are so many positives that come from sharing national approaches to radiotherapy, such as techniques and procedures because you can actively learn in other Departmental practices and see how this varies across other sites.

Instagram has also had a similar impact where I love to share what I have been doing at University and in clinical, and having family and friends messaging me about my posts is really positive. I am really proud to be a therapeutic radiography student and it has given me a platform to start promoting the profession and hopefully inspire and encourage others.

Society of Radiographers & SoR Forum:

The content we can access from the Society and college is brilliant, I know when I first started University and they put on various Zoom events, they were invaluable and I made copious notes, lot of which have already gone a long way into helping in my first three-week placement slot in January.

Being a part of the SoR Forum has allowed me to work with other students to make resources and contribute to helping future students and enhance their experience and learning. I have also been able to connect with a group of students who are all from various other Universities, all with different life experiences and backgrounds. It really has been a great way for Radiography students to get to know each other and learn together, whilst supporting each other across the country.

Promotion & Outreach Special Interest Group:

The SoR platform is Synapse, which allows members to share and disseminate information, and hold discussions via message boards. The opportunity to be a part of promotion and outreach Special Interest Group as a student has been really valuable as I have got to witness what other professionals are working on to raise the profile of both Therapeutic Radiography and Diagnostic Radiography. It has also inspired me to consider what I can do once I am qualified and how I can get more involved. Again, it is a great way to network and potentially collaborate on projects and resources which will in turn develop additional knowledge and skills. I am really shy, I like familiarity, so getting to speak on behalf of others is something that has been a challenge for me. But I am in a space where I get to work on this and I know it will help in preparation for screencasts or in-person delivered presentations for various assignments. Running projects is new to me too, but again, if you can trust yourself and not get too much in your head about things like I do, you will do great. Even something as simple as time management is a key skill you can always improve on, but you learn how to build on it in different group situations.

TikTok:

I am twenty-years-old and I do not understand TikTok, and I have never been in the past inclined to use it, but this again, is such as a valuable resource. The videos from patients advocates, professionals, charities and Rad Chat are simple but effective, and the resources differ to engage people with various learning styles. The videos are seconds or minutes long, and they are a fun way to contribute to your learning and understanding. With lots of new content now accessible on various social media, I think it increases interest and a much wider viewing, and even if it is an accidental view, it is a view nonetheless and often this can lead to learning in a different way. I know that I would like to make a TikTok about one of my main motivations about why I wanted to study Radiotherapy and Oncology – it is bittersweet that I am never going to get to tell my Grandma about what I am doing and the profession I am now a part of, about the lecturers, and the other Therapeutic Radiographers’ I get to learn from, and the amazing friends I have made. But my Grandma believed in me enough to let me go into the treatment with her when she didn’t like to let the family see her vulnerable, and when I have spoken about this, none of the family realised it was an option to go beyond the waiting room as a family member, so having a way to share that and show others that you can see exactly what Therapeutic Radiographers’ do, – my Grandma gave me that passion for the work I do.