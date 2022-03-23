Radpro Radiotherapy World View March 22

things you need to know for March 2022

Our curated news-feed from partners and the media featuring: Mevion Medical customer updates, Varian ‘take a stand’, Elekta install their 3rd Unity MR Linac in the same centre and an update on the growing Ukraine cancer crisis.

Mevion Medical Systems exists to deliver on the promise of proton therapy for cancer centers, clinicians and patients worldwide.

We invented compact proton therapy and are continuing to transform the industry and patient care with the MEVION S250 Series™. View our success stories to see how our customers have successfully implemented proton therapy into their practices

Read more: https://hubs.la/Q015vqTw0

Varian Medical Systems join our Expo initiative with Radiotherapy UK

We are delighted to welcome Varian Medical Systems to our innovative “Virtual Stand-Up” for radiotherapy – a joint fund raising virtual exhibition venture between RadPro and Radiotherapy UK.

50% of all proceeds go directly to Radiotherapy UK, a charity dedicated to improving cancer treatment – Any company or organisation operating within the world of Radiotherapy in the UK or overseas can join in.

Go to Expo: https://www.radpro.org.uk/365-live/

Third Elekta Unity MR-Linac helps Dutch hospital maintain prolific clinical and research pace

UMCU is the birthplace of high-field MRgRT, the first to install and treat with a third Elekta Unity MRLinac.

In an effort to expand its research and clinical bandwidth in MR-guided radiation therapy, University Medical Center Utrecht (UMCU) recently became the world’s first center to install a third Elekta Unity MR-Linac.

UMCU, a founding member of the MR-Linac Consortium and the site that pioneered the creation of high field MRgRT technology began treating patients with Unity #3 on December 14, 2021. In March 2022 UMCU reached its 1,000th Elekta Unity patient treatment since its first patients in 2017.

Read more: https://focus.elekta.com/2022/03/third-elekta-unity-mr-linac-helps-dutch-hospital-maintain-prolific-clinical-and-research-pace/

The conflict in Ukraine and its impact on cancer care

More than 2 million refugees have fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion began on Feb 24, 2022, and over 4 million people, 10% of the population, are expected to be forcibly displaced as they seek safety, creating a wide-ranging humanitarian crisis. Ukraine has a high cancer burden with more than 160 000 new diagnoses in 2020 alone.

The country also has one of the highest childhood cancer mortality rates globally. Thus, disparities in cancer care in Ukraine were already high before Russia’s unprovoked aggression and will now undoubtedly worsen as a result of the conflict.

Read more: https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lanonc/article/PIIS1470-2045(22)00149-8/fulltext

Webcrawler- March ‘22

Bite-Size world news-items in radiotherapy:

Britons face anxious wait to get Ukrainian parents in need of cancer treatment to UK

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/uk-visa-ukraine-cancer-treatment-b2035510.html

Designed to be used by physicists, OIS have a range of QA solutions that enable improved frequency and depth of QA practices, potentially improving clinical results. Browse the range here

https://www.oncologyimaging.com/beam-qa

A new study, recently published in Journal of Applied Clinical Medical Physics (JACMP), describes the transition from planning with collapsed cone to planning with the RayStation photon Monte Carlo for head and neck VMAT.

https://bit.ly/3CmH1aF

In 2021, a clinic in Clermont-Ferrand, France acquired our Harmony Pro linac, which joined their Versa HD in a beam-matched arrangement. The clinic has since improved productivity, with Harmony Pro treating about 70 of their 105 patients daily

https://bit.ly/3u4mlka

University Hospital Agostino Gemelli Treats its 1,000th Patient Using MRIdian® MRI-Guided Radiation Therapy

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/university-hospital-agostino-gemelli-treats-its-1-000th-patient-using-mridian-mri-guided-radiation-therapy-301502667.html

Utilizing TomoTherapy, we can optimally deliver doses to the cancer but minimal radiation to normal tissues around it,” said Dr. Sang Sim, a member of RWJ Barnabas Health Medical Group.

https://t.co/g20Tid6XDm

Definitive radiotherapy for prostate cancer benefits Black men more than white men

https://www.healio.com/news/hematology-oncology/20220309/definitive-radiotherapy-for-prostate-cancer-benefits-black-men-more-than-white-men

Developing a semi-permanent alternative to radiotherapy tattoos

https://breastcancernow.org/about-us/news-personal-stories/developing-semi-permanent-alternative-radiotherapy-tattoos

Radiotherapy Treatments Are Getting Shorter and Faster in Prostate Cancer

https://www.onclive.com/view/radiotherapy-treatments-are-getting-shorter-and-faster-in-prostate-cancer

A task group for The American Association of Physicists in Medicine (AAPM) has issued a report detailing technical guidelines for the clinical implementation and use of Surface Guided Radiation Therapy (SGRT).

https://www.visionrt.com/sgrt-guidelines/

Life Extended by Game-Changing MRI-Guided Radiation Therapy

https://emag.medicalexpo.com/life-extended-by-game-changing-mri-guided-radiation-therapy/

Biobot Surgical signs MOU with BEBIG Medical to collaborate on a robotic-guided prostate brachytherapy solution

https://en.prnasia.com/releases/apac/biobot-surgical-signs-mou-with-bebig-medical-to-collaborate-on-a-robotic-guided-prostate-brachytherapy-solution-354250.shtml

Fun Facts

-Did you know?

‘The annual per capita expenditure on radiotherapy in Africa is $0.53; in North America, where radiotherapy needs are fully met, the figure is 35 times higher while a similar comparison can be made with Europe’.

Read more: https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/nuclear-medicine-to-fight-cancer-in-low-middle-income-countries-by-rafael-mariano-grossi-2022-03

Blog: Our selection of leading blogs and podcasts in our field

1.Why don’t Boris and Sajid ‘get’ radiotherapy. To them it’s all about buzzwords like ‘diagnostics and targets’ and photo opportunities, isn’t it?

https://www.radpro.org.uk/2022/03/07/march-22-blog/

The March blog by Duncan Hynd DCR(t)…A Radiographer’s Life, a 41-year career in Radiotherapy.

2.A blog about the various resources you can use to help your learning by Emily Reed, therapeutic radiography student SHU Radiotherapy

‘Since beginning the course, I have looked into finding resources I could utilise’, our blog from Emily is a great read!

https://www.radpro.org.uk/2022/03/11/a-blog-about-the-various-resources-you-can-use-to-help-your-learning/

Podcast: Rad Chat – The first therapeutic radiographer led oncology podcast.

You can play catch-up on all episodes here or follow on twitter @rad__chat

Listen here: https://radchat.transistor.fm/

And finally – RadPro TV!

Our featured video of the month

‘Patient’s lives drives us to find a better way. That is why our products treat patients in the upright position, so they can face cancer the way nature intended’.

Watch here: https://www.leocancercare.com/video