‘Small is beautiful’ – was the headline for an economic idea that has largely been forgotten but is this the new normal for Radiotherapy now?

The book, ‘Small Is Beautiful’ is a study of economics as if ‘people mattered’ and is a collection of essays published in 1973 by German-born, British economist E. F. Schumacher.

The title relates to advancing small, appropriate ‘technologies, policies, and polities’ as a better option to the mainstream attitude of ‘bigger is better’. I had to look up ‘polities’, and so courtesy of the net it translates into this: A polity is an identifiable political entity – a group of people with a collective identity, who are organized by some form of institutionalized social relations, and have a capacity to mobilize resources.

Schumacher’s fear was that ‘Gigantism’ would eventually rule the world.

The main reason for me introducing the book at the start of this blog was largely down to this press release on twitter in early February from Elekta that shouted out to me with this attention-grabbing headline:

‘Elekta Unity MR-Linac at home in a small radiotherapy department’

The article went on to say:

‘Access to sophisticated radiation therapy technology is often associated with large medical centres, their correspondingly large radiotherapy departments employing dozens of professionals, including radiation oncologists, physicists, dosimetrists and radiotherapy technologists.

The Elekta Unity MR-Linac is an example of an advanced radiotherapy solution that has found its home in places like these. Two years ago, however, the radiotherapy department staff at Hôpital Riviera-Chablais located in the tiny hamlet of Rennaz, Switzerland (pop. 892 in 2020) began treating patients with Elekta Unity’

Elekta state that the hospital’s experience demonstrates that with properly motivated and skilled professionals, even smaller departments can successfully use one of the world’s most advanced radiotherapy systems’ and this got me thinking that in radiotherapy small is now really becoming beautiful isn’t it!

This story is by way of stark contradiction to the recently opened, huge Proton Beam Therapy Centre at UCLH in London that eventually cost £209m and was opened somewhat behind schedule. With the ability to treat 650 patients per year using four separate gantries in four dedicated treatment rooms, some have said that this facility is already outdated and a vast concrete mausoleum to older technology, others see it a vital NHS facility that when combined with the site in Manchester offers much needed proton beam therapy to much of the UK populous, initially saving on trips to other countries such as eastern Europe and the US. But are we now caught between the devil and the deep blue sea when it comes to building new radiotherapy centres or installing new state of the art systems?

When I started in radiotherapy big was seen as better and so most radiotherapy centres were located either in a major city centre and had at least three or four ‘megavoltage’ treatment machines and other specialist units while now many centres have expanded with up to ten Linacs or more and are to all intents and purposes ‘mega-sites’. Before this many of the very early inaugural radiotherapy centres were sited well away from towns and often in hospitals that had treatment facilities for TB and other lung problems. By keeping both the ‘plague’ and all that dangerous radioactivity well away from the general population was deemed important in the 40’s, 50’s and 60’s.

However, many smaller satellite units and provincial centres are now all the rage, largely feeding off a city centre NHS ‘mother-ship’ and treating patients closer to home and in an effort to lessen as far as possible any ‘post -code’ lottery but importantly with their own level of autonomy.

Private service providers initially started using an innovative ‘one Linac’ model that was thought to be a risky proposition due to equipment breakdowns but by having tight service contracts from the suppliers and the location of engineering close by has been very successful with Cancer Partners UK being bought out by Genesis Care seven years ago now.

Some of these private centres have expanded into slightly bigger operations by taking on more sophisticated and specialist equipment where they more closely mimic the early NHS model but not hamstrung by outdated technology while others now have the confidence and financial backing to offer advanced proton beam therapy. The Rutherford Cancer Centre sites for instance currently run with one Linac and one proton beam therapy machine sited in out of town, business park style locations while the latest centre has a conventional Linac and a Unity MRLinac from Elekta. They also offer a range of diagnostics too.

It was said to me recently that whether you have one or ten ‘Linacs’, if they are all busy then one going ‘technical’ and being out of action has exactly the same effect on patients and their treatment as only having one. However, it is very apparent now that you no longer need vast amounts of dedicated trained staff situated at one location in order to delivery reliable and state of the art precision radiotherapy due in some part to increasing levels of reliability, automation in treatment delivery and planning, robotics and the impact of AI.

I’d like to go back to the book to see if we can learn more on the reasons for the travel towards smaller footprints, smaller machines and smaller departments in radiotherapy.

Intertwined environmental, social, and economic forces such as the 1973 energy crisis and the onset of globalisation helped bring Schumacher’s ‘Small Is Beautiful’ evaluation of mainstream economics to 1970’s readers.

He provides an informative study of our economic system and its purpose, challenging the current state of excessive consumption in our society. It is a critical message for the modern world struggling to balance economic growth with the human costs of globalisation. ‘Small Is Beautiful’ promotes the radical yet viable case for building our economies around the needs of communities and on a smaller, more human level. We desire economic systems that are within our control but are largely trapped in huge global economic systems that are ‘corrupting or corrupt’.

He warned against exactly the health issues we are now dealing with now such as mental illness including depression, anxiety, panic attacks and stress however always insisting that human happiness would not be achieved through material wealth alone.

This was what Schumacher feared, his solution was contained his book and this philosophy is certainly impacting on radiotherapy now!

Here are some of the more appropriate quotes from the book for this blog:

“An ounce of practice is generally worth more than a ton of theory.”

“Any intelligent fool can make things bigger, more complex, and more violent. It takes a touch of genius — and a lot of courage — to move in the opposite direction.”

“Wisdom demands a new orientation of science and technology toward the organic, the gentle, the elegant and beautiful.”

So why is small becoming more important in radiotherapy?

Anyone who follows developments in our sector on twitter cannot fail to have noticed radiotherapy delivery systems and the size of the buildings containing them are getting smaller by the day. No longer is online, real time adaptive delivery the only sales and marketing tipping point, rather the fact that its footprint is reduced or the systems don’t need a huge professional staffing infrastructure to drive them safely.

Let’s take a look at some of the other vendors and why they are going down the small is beautiful route especially with regards to state-of-the-art proton beam therapy offerings.

Mevion was the first company to innovate the new single-room platform and continues to further the science and application of proton therapy

With their solution you can have a one-unit system or start with 2,3 or 4 units depending on your needs and budget suggest Mevion.

They say that their “MEVION S250 Series has a streamlined footprint of less than 2,000 sq. ft per room, operates with up to 75% fewer staff members, uses up to 90% less energy, has capital costs that are 80% lower than traditional systems and can ramp up to full capacity in as little as three months”.

Pic: Mevion S250 series PBT system

Because of Mevion’s unique core technology, each treatment room is fully independent. This gives you the flexibility to add rooms as patient volume grows, allowing you to adapt to increasing demand, minimize financial risk, and maximize your clinical and operational success.

‘Watch to see just how much smaller are we making Particle Therapy treatment rooms’ say Leo Cancer Care

The benefits of utilising our upright solutions is transformational! Taking Particle Therapy to more people in more places previously out-of-the-question.

Advances in pencil-beam scanning and robotics could make compact, gantry-less proton therapy a reality

The ability to deliver proton therapy without the use of a gantry could help it become a more affordable radiotherapy option for cancer patients. Researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital have investigated the feasibility of using pencil-beam scanning with robotic positioning and immobilization devices to do just that.

Israeli start-up uses ‘Hebrew U’ breakthrough to cut the cost of treating cancer with Proton Therapy

They quote “HIL’s technology cuts the massive size and cost of proton radiotherapy equipment to a single treatment room that can fit into a standard 500 sq. ft. radiotherapy unit for just $15 million. The reduced expense means it can pay for itself much quicker, bringing it within reach of hospitals and clinics”.

HIL’s technology is based on its patented approach to particle acceleration and beam delivery. Using a breakthrough achieved by the Hebrew University’s high-energy physics lab, it combines nanotechnology with ultra-high-intensity lasers and advanced magnetics, enabling HIL to reduce the size, complexity and cost of proton therapy systems without compromising clinical utility

Building a new treatment or test centre? Save space, time & money say Veritas

Veritas quote on twitter: “Keep therapy rooms on one floor – Save valuable square footage & improve your environment of care. Veritas Medical is your radiation shielding provider of choice and cut weeks off construction time & maximize space”.

Nelco recently tweeted that if you are planning to install an Elekta Unity or Viewray MRIdian system their Guardian DUO door is the perfect fit to shield for radiation and RF

They add that ‘this one of a kind door system eliminates the need for a maze and two door system saving space and providing a better patient experience’.

P-Cure demonstrates the proton therapy equipment can now be installed in existing radiation therapy rooms

P-Cure in Israel developed a system intended for installations in existing radiation therapy rooms, targeting the largest radiotherapy market of equipment replacement

P-Cure Ltd, the provider of the most compact 360° gantry-less adaptive proton therapy system, announced today the opening of a clinical research and training site within its headquarters in Israel. The site is conveniently located in a 20-minute drive from either Tel Aviv or Jerusalem and hosts the world’s most compact proton therapy system, which is installed within the footprint of a standard radiotherapy Linac vault.

So, it does seem that in radiotherapy smaller is in fact now beautiful and the option of installing single site, single couch or indeed single seat systems whether that be an MR Linac, a proton therapy system or conventional Linac capable of treating at least ‘difficult or even very difficult’ tumours is now possible using modified existing or new specialist space saving bunkers and doors.

If you add to this new delivery systems such as the latest Elekta Harmony Linear Accelerator that they quote combines a shorter treatment slot of up to 25 percent with a 30 percent smaller footprint than their other units means that improved productivity is available without sacrificing precision and so a useful solution for both mature and developing markets.

The inherent increase in reliability of contemporary systems and further advances in the use of Artificial Intelligence in our sector means that smaller, one or two machine treatment centres bringing precise, state of the art cancer treatment to patients much closer to home is now firmly a reality.

The April 2022 blog for RadPro – A radiographers Life, a 41-year career in radiotherapy by Duncan Hynd DCR(t)