RadPro Radiotherapy World View

Kenya acquires high advanced cancer treatment machine from Elekta

This week, the first Versa HD in the sub-Saharan region of Africa was unveiled at HCG CCK Cancer Centre in Kenya. “This machine will be instrumental in bridging the quality and accessibility of proper healthcare for cancer patients,”

The fight against cancer in the country has received a boost after a machine for diagnosis and treatment of the disease was launched on Monday.

The Elekta’s versa HD system machine is an advanced linear accelerator designed to treat a broad spectrum of cancers and significantly enhance patient care.

Read more: https://www.the-star.co.ke/news/2022-04-05-kenya-acquires-high-advanced-cancer-treatment-machine/

Shut up and listen: the true state of cancer treatment in Zimbabwe – ‘So they say early detection saves lives? Not in Zimbabwe

We took her for a mastectomy and had the breast removed in little time. There was hardly equipment but I suppose my joy came from the doctors and Parirenyatwa Hospital staff who under tough conditions were ever pleasant, loving and helpful.

Then she had to go for chemotherapy. That was painful as I could hardly afford it. But my workmates would always help. Michelle Hakata was my boss and Robin Chaibva my best friend who would always help. I could say three quarters of the chemo was footed by Michelle. Then we needed radiotherapy.

The cancer radiotherapy machines now came into play, or didn’t.

Read more: https://www.zimlive.com/2022/04/12/shut-up-and-listen-the-true-state-of-cancer-treatment-in-zimbabwe/

We have enough money for cancer machines

THE government says it has enough financial resources to purchase radiotherapy machines to equip critical hospitals across the country, but was being held back by planning processes.

This comes amid concerns that the country had only one functional radiotherapy machine making the chances of survival of patients with cancer very low.

Responding to questions form MPs during a question and answer session in the National Assembly last week, minister of Finance Mthuli Ncube assured Parliament that the country’s health delivery system would soon improve.

Read more: https://dailynews.co.zw/we-have-enough-money-for-cancer-machines-govt/

International Atomic Energy Agency Helps Combat Skin Cancer in Namibia

Cancer cases are on the rise in Namibia, including skin cancer – but thanks to a new machine recently donated to the country by the IAEA, improved treatment options are now available.

One of the main causes of skin cancer is the sun’s harmful ultraviolet rays. This triggers mutations which cause the skin cells to multiply and form tumours. If detected early enough, many skin cancers can be treated with little scarring and with high chances of total elimination.

Skin cancer and related cancers, such as Kaposi sarcoma in particular, rank as one of the leading forms of cancer in Namibia. “Year in and year out, I see that the number of cases is increasing, showing that skin cancer is not rare within sub-Saharan Africa,” said Laina Iiyambo, clinical and radiation oncologist at Windhoek Central Hospital. “It is necessary to strengthen our radiotherapy services and help reduce these cases.”

In late 2021 the IAEA delivered a new orthovoltage radiotherapy machine — a machine that uses radiation to kill cancer cells — to Namibia’s Windhoek Central Hospital in the country’s capital. As a result, over 600 skin cancer patients per year can now receive medical care for skin cancer.

Read more: https://www.iaea.org/newscenter/news/iaea-helps-combat-skin-cancer-in-namibia

Going Nuclear Against Rising Cancer Cases

The allocation of healthcare spending has yet to account for this shift. In many low- and middle-income countries, funding to combat non-communicable diseases like cancer is still a small fraction of what is spent fighting communicable diseases.

With 23 countries in Africa lacking even a single radiotherapy machine, over 70 per cent of the continent’s population does not have access to this treatment, even though more than half of all patients will need it. The annual per capita expenditure on radiotherapy in Africa is $0.53; in North America, where radiotherapy needs are fully met, the figure is 35 times higher, and a similar comparison can be made with Europe.

Read more: https://www.jordantimes.com/opinion/rafael-mariano-grossi/going-nuclear-against-rising-cancer-cases

Webcrawler- March ‘22

Bite-Size world news-items in radiotherapy:

Fun Facts

This month’s number is

University Medical Center Utrecht recently became the world's first center to install a third Elekta Unity MR-Linac.

https://focus.elekta.com/2022/03/third-elekta-unity-mr-linac-helps-dutch-hospital-maintain-prolific-clinical-and-research-pace/

