Two silent assassins, the ongoing legacy of Chernobyl and Covid-19

Quote: ‘There are known knowns; there are things we know we know. We also know there are known unknowns; that is to say we know there are some things we do not know. But there are also unknown unknowns — the ones we don’t know we don’t know.’ – Donald Rumsfeld

Former U.S. Secretary of Defence, Donald Rumsfeld said these words at a press conference in 2002 in response to a question about weapons of mass destruction in Iraq.

In radiotherapy, radio-isotopes still polluting parts of Ukraine such as Iodine-131, Strontium-90, Caesium -137 are very well ‘known-knowns’ while in the Pripyat exclusion zone around Chernobyl that I will come to later, the use of real time dosimeters and Geiger counters are used as virtual torches to shine light on ‘known-unknowns’. However, we never in our wildest dreams thought that using the damaged Chernobyl nuclear reactor as a ‘dirty bomb’ was possible until a few weeks ago, an ‘unknown-unknown’ – who knew!

Introduction

As Russian troops disturbingly took over the site of one of the world’s worst nuclear disasters while their leaders looked to change the direction of the war in Ukraine, scientists here are looking to re-write history by changing the inflection of their previous Covid-19 advice to the Government to save face. This advice has led to many seriously ill people staying at home and directly to the cancer crisis the UK faces now and one that directly affects all of us who work in radiotherapy.

Those of us employed in this sector fully understand the radiation protection issues involved in the nuclear industry but also acknowledge that it is very safe as long as strict guidelines are followed. Probably we work in the most inherently safe and protected parts of the medical sector but if these guidelines are disregarded to any degree then serious harm is likely to be just around the corner.

The thought of those Russian troops creating the potential for a ‘dirty bomb’ as some form of bargaining tool for Putin in his war simply beggared belief.

Islands of Abandonment – Cal Flyn

I have just finished reading this amazing, award winning book that looks and the impact of human life on nature and importantly for the reader, what happens when man is forced to leave areas behind.

It is a book about abandoned places described as ghost towns and exclusion zones, no man’s lands and fortress islands and what happens when nature is allowed to rewild them.

Flyn says ‘In Chernobyl, following the nuclear disaster, only a handful of people returned to their dangerously irradiated homes. On an uninhabited Scottish island, feral cattle live entirely wild. In Detroit, once America’s fourth-largest city, entire streets of houses are falling in on themselves, looters slipping through otherwise silent neighbourhoods.’

I only finished it a few weeks before the Ukraine invasion and so its tale about life in the exclusion zone around the site of the nuclear accident and my take on the impact of Russian soldiers who took control of it some 36 years later, neatly came together for this piece in a previously unimaginable way! It’s a great read.

Ben Fogle – Inside Chernobyl

I was also watching with interest ’Inside Chernobyl’ on Channel 5 the other day as it was repeated due to the war starting. Ben Fogle spends a week inside the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone, that was filmed two years ago and is a great behind the scenes vantage point into the state of play today within this particular no-go area and inside the reactor building. You can watch it on catch up here if you wish: https://www.channel5.com/show/inside-chernobyl-with-ben-fogle

He visited the accident site, the reactor now buried in a concrete sarcophagus and also the ‘officially’, uninhabited, frontier town of Pripyat meeting some of the existing Chernobyl staff and while constantly wearing real time dosimeters he made the most of his rapidly clicking Geiger counter for TV impact purposes, only being allowed in the reactor building for a very short and controlled period of time. However, I believe that you can arrange a tourist visit of the site now! He also met some ‘extreme sport’ participants who sneak into the controlled zone and the city to take photos from the tops of buildings and the infamous but crumbling Ferris Wheel.

Pripyat is located in northern Ukraine, near the Belarus border. Named after the nearby river Pripyat, this frontier town was created in 1970 as the ninth ‘Atomgrad’, a planned and purpose-built town in the old Soviet Union. It was created to house 800 or so workers from the Chernobyl site and up to 50,000 other residents but after the accident it was evacuated in just 2 days, using many buses and today its population is officially zero. All residents were informed they would return very soon. Some people have returned to their homes secretly within the zone, largely eating what they grow in their gardens while troops police the exclusion zone, turning a blind eye to the re-habitation of some ex-residents or those who chose to stay or hide in the first place. 70% of the zone is now forest while elk actually roam the deserted city streets.

On the day of the explosion the weather was warm and spring like and residents looked on in fascination at the red glow of the exposed reactor while radiation rained down on them, not fully realising the seriousness of what they were watching or part of.

They had been told it was a safe place to live and while statistics state that the chance of a meltdown in the old Soviet Union was 1 in 10,000 years and 3 in 10,000 in the US, the accumulative risk if you cover 100 reactors over a period of 20 years, means there is a 45% chance of a cataclysmic accident. The meltdown was only 1 of 2 accidents rated 7 on the AEA score, the other being at Fukushima in Japan. There was 400 times more radioactive fallout here than at Hiroshima but amazingly only 2 people were killed on the day and 29 the day after. However, it does depend who to speak to!

While the ‘official’ Chernobyl death-toll was 31, unofficial estimates claim that between 4,000 and 50,000 have actually died as a direct result of exposure. Astonishingly, 200,000 workers received 5 times the recommended annual dose cleaning up the initial mess, animals miscarried, horses died from thyroid problems and pine forests disappeared. The ‘Red Forest’ as part of the ‘dead-zone’ is now called due to its tainted hue is the most radioactive place on earth!

However, the dead zone isn’t dead. The area has been rewilded by wolves, elk, deer, wild boar, beavers and owls that while rare sights in the old Soviet Union seem to be thriving here. Even brown bears have showed up in gardens and so while the impact of the radiation has been a catastrophe for some, it seems like the lack of human beings has been even more critical leaving a wasteland for some and a safe haven for others.

It seems that the Russian soldiers who took over the site recently had no concept of the dangers or what had happened here years ago nor it seems do the majority of Russian citizens even though the accident only happened 450 miles south-west of Moscow! Some soldiers have reportedly died from exposure to freshly exposed radioactivity caused by their tanks and activity, camping in the exclusion zone and the contaminated forests.

Staff on the site were left working under gunpoint to keep the plant going but with power supplies intermittent, radiation safety issues were largely ignored by the occupying forces. Using it as a bargaining chip in the war, Putin argued that he would use the ongoing safety of the site as ‘political leverage’, where mainland Europe would be susceptible to a further ‘accident’ if he chose that option. Dark days indeed.

You can find out more on the Russian take-over of the reactor site here: Russian soldiers inhaled ‘clouds of radioactive dust’ when they seized Chernobyl https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/world-news/russian-soldiers-inhaled-clouds-radioactive-26579348

How badly did the accident impact on health and wellbeing?

Levels of death and illness due to the accident have been greatly overestimated it seems, especially as reported in the following TV documentary.

In March Channel 4 released their double header called Chernobyl: The New Evidence, where formerly secret KGB files revealed the astonishing truth about the 1986 explosion with leading experts and eyewitness accounts. It seems that the Russian authorities knew that the reactor had potentially apocalyptic design faults coupled with the little-known fact that the type of reactor was in essence ‘dual purpose’, one to provide electricity and secondly to potentially provide atomic weapons grade Uranium. This is not that unusual as the first two nuclear reactors built in the UK at Windscale, now Sellafield in the 50’s produced fuel for atomic bombs, the third in the late 50’s was for power generation.

The documentary disclosed that the day after the initial explosion high levels of radiation were recorded in Scandinavia that provided the world with its first insight into the events unfolding in Ukraine. Despite utmost levels of secrecy, the Kremlin decided that it had to stop any radioactive fall-out reaching Moscow and so according to the TV program, they used aircraft loaded with dry-ice to make it rain before it impacted on the capital city. It seems amazing that this actually worked saving Russian cities from toxic water droplets and radioactive dust and any formal recording of high levels of radiation within the Soviet Union.

According to Channel 4, the engineer who had to go into the destroyed reactor core and release a wheel to allow cooling water located below to escape that would stop any further explosion due to superheating of water as the core melted is still alive today some 36 years later and shows no signs whatsoever of any radiation induced illness. It was also suggested that there have been no increases in childhood cancers in the local populations and that very few residents were badly affected, I assume somewhat due to the rapid evacuation was a success story in an otherwise sordid affair.

There has been an increase in thyroid cancer cases but not a hugely significant one it was said. Some of the engineers who accessed the roof area immediately after the accident did indeed die but as of now a £2 billion pound steel dome finished in 2019 covers the reactor entirely keeping its contents safe until the site can be decommissioned and radioactive parts stored away, probably using robots.

As in my headline to this blog, in Chernobyl the best torch is a real-time dosimeter!

Radiotherapy renowned radio-isotopes

It seems that post explosion, high levels of Iodine 131 affected up to 4,000 children, contributing to the increase in thyroid cancer but its short half-life of 8 days means that levels locally now are 100 times lower than in 1986 and around the same doses are available to all of us who like to fly.

Other isotopes we know well in radiotherapy, Strontium 90 and Caesium 137 with longer half-lives closer to 30 years also entered the food chain as the affected plants were eaten by animals and so things like wild boar are often radioactive but not enough to prevent them thriving but worth avoiding in a culinary sense.

There have been no increases in the incidence of leukaemia locally but cataracts are more common now.

Paradoxically, we often use Iodine 131 as a cure for hyperthyroidism and sometimes thyroid cancer in our sector but not where it was the primary causative epidemiology!

One thing I have learned is that it really depends what articles you read when trying to assess the impact on health to the local and intermediate population both immediately after the event and today.

Why did it explode?

The explosion occurred in the Number 4 reactor and to save me paraphrasing, according to Wikipedia and the internet it seems that and I quote, ‘The accident occurred during a safety test on the steam turbine of an RBMK-type nuclear reactor. During a planned decrease of reactor power in preparation for the test, the power output unexpectedly dropped to near-zero. The operators were unable to restore the power level specified by the test program, which put the reactor in an unstable condition. This risk was not made evident in the operating instructions, so the operators proceeded with the test. Upon test completion, the operators triggered a reactor shutdown. But a combination of operator negligence and critical design flaws had made the reactor primed to explode. Instead of shutting down, an uncontrolled nuclear chain reaction began, releasing enormous amounts of energy.’

The legacy of the accident in Chernobyl lives on and while I write this the Ukraine war has now changed tack and is largely based in the East, far away from Pripyat. A mad, new world order, post Covid-19 has started.

An unwelcome legacy of Covid-19, the evolving cancer crisis

Omicron continues to affect us and the NHS but the vaccine roll-out means that with an infectious but generally ‘low health-risk’ virus rampant in the population, we are largely protected from serious illness and some form of herd immunity now prevails while life approaches a return to normality for most.

Nearer to home, our cancer crisis continues to grow. While cancer specialists and politicians argue about the best way to solve this with a request for ringfenced funding for new precision radiotherapy equipment and staff, enhanced early access to diagnostics and a realistic and deliverable plan to treat the existing patients and those who present now and in the future, the scientists who argued for lockdowns and had ‘zero-Covid’ strategies are now rapidly engaging reverse gear and also changing tack!

We asked people who were seriously ill to stay at home, we stopped people accessing their GP, we suspended cancer screening services and diagnostics and radiotherapy capacity dropped off the radar with staffing issues and outdated equipment/tariffs/fractionation regimens meaning that it simply can’t catch up it its current form.

Based on this the following headline on twitter really struck home.

‘Don’t let the lockdown hawks re-write history’

Some scientists are now claiming that their ‘zero-Covid’ policy was a only a pre-vaccine measure.

The article states that ‘The past two days have seen sorties from scientists desperate to shore up the lockdown version of history. Lockdowns were necessary, and anyone who disagrees does not care about society or equality. This version of history is so fraudulent that it cannot be allowed to triumph’

‘Writing in the Guardian yesterday, Devi Sridhar asks: ‘Why can’t some scientists just admit they were wrong about Covid.’ ‘Why indeed? Sridhar notes that scientists have divided into opposing camps, taking ‘particular pandemic positions…eventually building a base of followers that organise around that position and defend it viciously. She just doesn’t seem to recognise that this neatly describes her own approach’.

The full article is here: https://unherd.com/thepost/dont-let-the-lockdown-hawks-re-write-history/

So Independent Sage won’t go away quietly and while masks are now largely a personal choice, they have had little impact on current case levels in Scotland and only recently have no longer needed to be worn by law. Testing healthy people seems to make little sense now but many of these ‘scientists’ are now gaining considerable fame and fortune from Covid advice and so are reluctant to simply disappear back into the ether from where they came.

Based on the tragic current cancer crisis unfolding in the UK and very likely a world-wide one, we can’t allow them to simply walk away, there must be a level of ‘lockdown’ accountability surely?

You can take part in our latest YouRad survey on this very matter right here: https://www.radpro.org.uk/yourad/

