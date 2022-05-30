RadPro Radiotherapy World-View

4 things you need to know for May 2022

Our curated news-feed from partners and the media featuring a brief update focus on the MR Linac and the upcoming UKIO meeting.

Jan Lagendijk wins ESTRO’s 2022 Breur Award in recognition of his major contribution to radiotherapy

The Breur Award is the highest honour given by the European Society for Radiotherapy and Oncology (ESTRO), in recognition of the major contribution made by the winner to radiotherapy. At this year’s ESTRO meeting in Copenhagen, the award was presented to Jan Lagendijk from UMC Utrecht.

Lagendijk led the development of the MR-Linac, accomplishing the complex task of combining a linear accelerator with an MRI scanner to enable MR-guided radiotherapy. In his award lecture, Lagendijk described the evolution of the MR-Linac from idea to commercial reality, and the challenges that he and his team faced along the way.

Read more: https://physicsworld.com/a/mr-linac-pioneer-awarded-highest-estro-honour/

Prostate cancer: ‘Groundbreaking’ radiotherapy can ‘protect healthy tissue’ from damage

It is estimated that over 14,000 men in the UK are walking around with undiagnosed prostate cancer. Getting tested for the condition might bring with it the concern of cancer treatment and its sometimes dire side-effects

Read more: https://www.express.co.uk/life-style/health/1593840/prostate-cancer-symptoms-mri-guided-radiotherapy-genesiscare

The power of ‘seeing what you treat’ with Elekta Unity reported in 71 abstracts at ESTRO 2022

Elekta today announced that Elekta Unity clinical users worldwide presented 71 new abstracts highlighting the high-field magnetic resonance radiation therapy (MR/RT) system’s unique capabilities for treating cancer. The abstracts on the use of Elekta Unity were reported at the European Society for Radiotherapy and Oncology (ESTRO) annual meeting, May 6-10 in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Cleared for commercial use in 2018, Elekta Unity is a ground-breaking cancer treatment modality that unites an advanced linear accelerator with state-of-the-art MRI technology on a single platform – thus enabling clinicians to visualize tumors during the treatment. The system is the world’s first and only high-field MR-Linac.

Read more: https://ir.elekta.com/investors/press-releases/2022/the-power-of-seeing-what-you-treat-with-elekta-unity-reported-in-71-abstracts-at-estro-2022/

The UK Imaging and Oncology Congress (UKIO) – the UK’s largest multidisciplinary event in the field – returns in person in July 2022.

After two years of a fully online event, we’re excited to be back in Liverpool with a refreshed congress. As always, the event will offer three days of education and CPD with a programme that showcases the most cutting-edge content for a multidisciplinary audience that addresses the medical, scientific, educational and management issues in the diverse fields of diagnostic imaging, oncology, and radiological sciences. Alongside this is a large professional exhibition of the latest state-of-the-art equipment, services and technology available in the industry.

For more information click here: https://www.ukio.org.uk/

Webcrawler- May ‘22

Bite-Size world news-items in radiotherapy:

MedAustron becomes first center in the world to use RayCommand to treat patients

https://www.raysearchlabs.com/media/press-releases/2022/medaustron-becomes-first-center-in-the-world-to-use-raycommand-to-treat-patients/

A glimpse into the future of radiation therapy

https://physicsworld.com/a/a-glimpse-into-the-future-of-radiation-therapy/

A new AI model could soon save radiation therapists and radiation oncologists hours of work per patient.

https://www.tue.nl/en/storage/biomedische-technologie/de-faculteit/news-and-events/news-overview/13-05-2022-breast-cancer-treatment-plans-at-the-touch-of-a-button/

Clinical Specialist in Radiotherapy Physics vacancy

https://osl.uk.com/about/careers/

NHS new normal will kill people

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/unacceptable-new-normal-in-nhs-care-will-cause-deaths-warn-doctors-j7vvtn9rt

GE Healthcare Collaborates with RaySearch to Improve Radiation Oncology Treatment Planning

https://www.itnonline.com/content/ge-healthcare-collaborates-raysearch-improve-radiation-oncology-treatment-planning

Accuray ClearRT Helical Fan-Beam kVCT Imaging Wins “Best New Technology Solution for Oncology” MedTech Breakthrough Award

https://www.itnonline.com/content/accuray-clearrt-helical-fan-beam-kvct-imaging-wins-%E2%80%9Cbest-new-technology-solution-oncology%E2%80%9D

Clinical Value of MRIdian® MRI Linac

https://www.gurufocus.com/news/1707520/clinical-value-of-mridian-mriguided-radiation-therapy-in-the-treatment-of-ultracentralcentral-lung-tumors-presented-at-estro-2022

NRG oncology study of photon versus proton therapy for patients with newly diagnosed glioblastoma completes accrual

https://www.eurekalert.org/news-releases/952428#.Ynz-LBXtqoA.twitter

The latest update from the ICR on advances in breast cancer radiotherapy

https://www.icr.ac.uk/news-features/latest-features/our-research-impact-breast-cancer-radiotherapy

Inside the race to cure cancer and how the UK lags behind despite 2011 treatment

https://inews.co.uk/news/science/cancer-treatment-revolution-immunotherapy-radiotherapy-cures-1622164?ito=twitter_share_article-top

Elekta and Netherlands Cancer Institute partner on radiation therapies

https://www.medicaldevice-network.com/news/elekta-netherlands-cancer-institute-radiation-therapy/

IBA Strengthens its Dosimetry Portfolio with Acquisition of Modus Medical Devices Inc

https://uk.finance.yahoo.com/news/iba-strengthens-dosimetry-portfolio-acquisition-050000196.html?soc_src=social-sh&soc_trk=tw&tsrc=twtr

Elekta’s treatment planning system Monaco enables the clinical team to successfully implement adaptive radiotherapy (ART) workflows on the Versa HD linac

https://physicsworld.com/a/monacos-triggered-adaptive-workflow-a-catalyst-for-clinical-innovation-in-art/

Varian partners with Icon Group to advance patient-centric solutions

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/varian-partners-with-icon-group-to-advance-patient-centric-solutions-875759001.html

Blog: Our selection of leading blogs in our field

Two silent assassins, the ongoing legacy of Chernobyl and Covid-19

Quote: ‘There are known knowns; there are things we know we know. We also know there are known unknowns; that is to say we know there are some things we do not know. But there are also unknown unknowns — the ones we don’t know we don’t know.’ – Donald Rumsfeld

Read more: https://www.radpro.org.uk/2022/05/11/two-silent-assassins-the-ongoing-legacy-of-chernobyl-and-covid-19-2/

